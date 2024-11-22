CSET recruiting volunteers for free tax assistance program (VITA)

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is recruiting local volunteers to assist with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA provides tax preparation and electronic filing services at no cost to Tulare County households with less than $67,000 annual income. Last season, VITA preparers helped file 3,898 tax returns for low- and moderate-income residents, returning $4.7 million to Tulare and Kings County residents. For the upcoming VITA tax season, approximately 100 volunteers will be needed to serve as IRS certified tax preparers.

“CSET is excited to continue offering the VITA program as a hybrid walk-in and drop-off tax preparation service for the 2025 tax season—providing a flexible, safe, and convenient way to get your taxes done,” said VITA Director Jerel Dutton. “We’re proud to provide this essential service for the 17th consecutive year, serving residents across Kings and Tulare counties.”

No prior experience is necessary to become a VITA volunteer. With your assistance, local families in Tulare County will be informed about eligible cash-back tax credits, such as the state and federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Retired financial professionals, as well as adults and high school youth exploring careers in the finance industry, would serve as excellent volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are highly needed for this upcoming tax season.

CSET’s VITA program will conduct volunteer training in person and online in January for the 2025 tax season. Tax preparation drop-off services will be offered to the public beginning February 2025. VITA volunteers will be providing tax preparation services in six primary locations: Earlimart, Hanford, Cutler-Orosi, Porterville, Tulare, and Visalia.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.cset.org/vita.