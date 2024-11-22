Allegiant announces new seasonal service at Fresno airport

Allegiant announced today new nonstop seasonal service between Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and Portland International Airport (PDX) in summer 2025. Operating on Sundays and Thursdays beginning May 22 through mid-August 2025, this new service provided by Allegiant adds more nonstop flight options between FAT and PDX.

Visitors to Portland, Oregon can experience the city’s vibrant culture including arts, cultural communities, festivals, and nightlife. The city is also known for its tasty food carts, incredible shopping, and free-to-explore wilderness.

“Allegiant’s seasonal service brings added capacity during the busy summer travel period which also increases opportunities for Portland area residents to experience our city and region’s abundance of summer outdoor adventures and family-friendly activities, and three nearby national parks,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Together we soar with Allegiant and appreciate the airline for expanding its route map in the Fresno market.”

Allegiant was founded in 1997 in Fresno. In 1999, the airline began scheduled passenger service between Fresno and Las Vegas. Allegiant continues to operate the route with daily nonstop flights.

Tickets for Portland (PDX) as well as Las Vegas (LAS) summer schedules are now available. For ticket bookings, please visit https://www.allegiantair.com/