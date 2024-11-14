Congressman David G. Valadao Declares Victory

With the vote count across California’s Twenty Second Congressional District nearly complete, it is clear voters have spoken and Congressman David G. Valadao will be reelected to continue serving the Central Valley in Congress.

“The Central Valley is my home, and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley’s support and faith in me.

To everyone who supported this campaign by putting in long hours, knocking on doors, and believing in this cause – thank you. I could not have done it without you. I commend Rudy Salas for running a strong campaign and his continued service to the Central Valley.

To the election workers in Kern, Kings and Tulare counties – I appreciate your hard work over the past couple of weeks to make sure every vote was counted fairly and accurately.

To my constituents, those who voted for me and those who didn’t – I will continue to be a representative who puts the Central Valley first and works tirelessly to improve your quality of life.

I will continue reaching across the aisle to find solutions to increase the Valley’s water supply, make energy more affordable, ensure our law enforcement are well-funded to keep communities safe, create good-paying jobs, and improve our healthcare system.”