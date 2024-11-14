Looking for something to do to kick off a beautiful fall weekend? Look no further than Donna Orozco’s Calendar of Events!!

Community theater

“The Education of Angels” about two angels-in-training who are sent to earth, but not everyone can see them. Runs at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford, from Nov. 1-17. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

“Ms. Scrooge,” a “Christmas Carol” with a twist, plays at the Barn Theater Nov. 8-24. 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com In honor of Veteran’s Day, will be a special Military appreciation performance on Sunday. Military discount on all shows.

“Noises Off,” a farce that shows that what goes on behind stage is funnier than on-stage, runs Nov. 14-23 at College of the Sequoias Theatre, 915 S. Mooney. Facebook: Noises Off COS

“Willy Wonka Kids” and “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” will be performed each day back-to-back by the Tulare County Office of Education Theatre Company, Nov. 21-23 at Rotary Theater, 330 S. Dollner, Visalia. www.tcoe.org/theatreco

“The Music Man,” a family musical about a con man who says he can start a boys’ band, runs Dec. 6-21 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia hosts its Annual Show and Sale Nov. 22-Dec. 21. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak, Visalia, in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show “Roots and Rocks” by James Stark, a close-up look at Dry Creek at Homer Ranch during the drought. Open November and December during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Art Gallery is showing paintings by environmentalist and artist Paul Buxman Oct. 8-Nov. 22. 915 S. Mooney, Kaweah Building, room 215 (downstairs). Open Tues & Thurs 10-4, Wed 10-5. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “The Way In Is The Way Out.” A multi-media surrealist exploration of vulnerable expression by local artists Tracy Polkownikow, Ashley Sanchez and Marcos Villarreal. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Senior Studio Group Art Exhibit and the Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display from Nov.7-Jan. 4. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Simply Home,” oil paintings by Jana Botkin that show the Heartland of California, Oct. 19-Dec. 29. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center is displaying its Winter Show Nov. 22-Dec. 29. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Hanford’s Winter Wonderland from Nov. 23-Jan. 12 at Civic Center, 321 N Douty, features an ice skating rink and special activities such as Santa’s Workshop, Princess Breakfast, Superhero Breakfast and Holiday Boutique. www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com

Events by date

Thursday, Nov. 14

Youth symphony orchestras and the College of the Sequoias Symphony Orchestra perform at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Facebook: COS Symphony Orchestra concert

Saturday, Nov. 16

The Sequoia Symphony performs Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” and a Tchaikovsky piano concerto with returning guest pianist Dominic Cheli at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Family event at Barnes & Noble, 3415 S. Mooney, Visalia, from 10-6 will have children’s authors, the fire and police chief. Fund raiser for the Assistance League. Facebook: Family event at Barnes & Noble

Killer Dueling Piano Dinner Show at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3100 W. Main, Visalia. 559 734-6762

The Brian McKnight 4 is a live show featuring McKnight and the long list of music he has sung and produced, at 8 p.m. at Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. tachipalace.com

Saturday, Nov. 23

“The Johnny Cash Tribute Show” featuring James Garner celebrating the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black” at 7:30 p.m. at the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N Elmwood Ave, Lindsay. lindsaycommunitytheater.com

Thanksgiving, Nov 28

20th Annual Race against Hunger hosted by Emergency Aid begins at 8 a.m. at Garden Street Plaza (at Main Street), Visalia. 5K, 2 mile walk and kid’s race. visaliaturkeytrot.com

Sunday, Dec. 1

Annual City of Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Oval Park, 808 N. Court. Free refreshments and entertainment starts at 5:45 p.m. Santa will be there. Facebook: Annual City of Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting

Wednesday, Dec. 4

College of the Sequoias Band & Choral Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: COS Band & Choral Christmas concert