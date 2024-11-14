Looking for something to do to kick off a beautiful fall weekend? Look no further than Donna Orozco’s Calendar of Events!!
Community theater
“The Education of Angels” about two angels-in-training who are sent to earth, but not everyone can see them. Runs at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford, from Nov. 1-17. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org
“Ms. Scrooge,” a “Christmas Carol” with a twist, plays at the Barn Theater Nov. 8-24. 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com In honor of Veteran’s Day, will be a special Military appreciation performance on Sunday. Military discount on all shows.
“Noises Off,” a farce that shows that what goes on behind stage is funnier than on-stage, runs Nov. 14-23 at College of the Sequoias Theatre, 915 S. Mooney. Facebook: Noises Off COS
“Willy Wonka Kids” and “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” will be performed each day back-to-back by the Tulare County Office of Education Theatre Company, Nov. 21-23 at Rotary Theater, 330 S. Dollner, Visalia. www.tcoe.org/theatreco
“The Music Man,” a family musical about a con man who says he can start a boys’ band, runs Dec. 6-21 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org
Art shows
Arts Visalia hosts its Annual Show and Sale Nov. 22-Dec. 21. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org
Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak, Visalia, in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org
Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show “Roots and Rocks” by James Stark, a close-up look at Dry Creek at Homer Ranch during the drought. Open November and December during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org
College of the Sequoias Art Gallery is showing paintings by environmentalist and artist Paul Buxman Oct. 8-Nov. 22. 915 S. Mooney, Kaweah Building, room 215 (downstairs). Open Tues & Thurs 10-4, Wed 10-5. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery
The Oval Gallery is showing “The Way In Is The Way Out.” A multi-media surrealist exploration of vulnerable expression by local artists Tracy Polkownikow, Ashley Sanchez and Marcos Villarreal. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery
Tulare City Historical Museum features the Senior Studio Group Art Exhibit and the Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display from Nov.7-Jan. 4. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org
The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Simply Home,” oil paintings by Jana Botkin that show the Heartland of California, Oct. 19-Dec. 29. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org
Kings Art Center is displaying its Winter Show Nov. 22-Dec. 29. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org
Special events
Hanford’s Winter Wonderland from Nov. 23-Jan. 12 at Civic Center, 321 N Douty, features an ice skating rink and special activities such as Santa’s Workshop, Princess Breakfast, Superhero Breakfast and Holiday Boutique. www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com
Events by date
Thursday, Nov. 14
- Youth symphony orchestras and the College of the Sequoias Symphony Orchestra perform at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Facebook: COS Symphony Orchestra concert
Saturday, Nov. 16
- The Sequoia Symphony performs Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” and a Tchaikovsky piano concerto with returning guest pianist Dominic Cheli at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com
- Family event at Barnes & Noble, 3415 S. Mooney, Visalia, from 10-6 will have children’s authors, the fire and police chief. Fund raiser for the Assistance League. Facebook: Family event at Barnes & Noble
- Killer Dueling Piano Dinner Show at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3100 W. Main, Visalia. 559 734-6762
- The Brian McKnight 4 is a live show featuring McKnight and the long list of music he has sung and produced, at 8 p.m. at Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. tachipalace.com
Saturday, Nov. 23
- “The Johnny Cash Tribute Show” featuring James Garner celebrating the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black” at 7:30 p.m. at the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N Elmwood Ave, Lindsay. lindsaycommunitytheater.com
Thanksgiving, Nov 28
- 20th Annual Race against Hunger hosted by Emergency Aid begins at 8 a.m. at Garden Street Plaza (at Main Street), Visalia. 5K, 2 mile walk and kid’s race. visaliaturkeytrot.com
Sunday, Dec. 1
- Annual City of Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Oval Park, 808 N. Court. Free refreshments and entertainment starts at 5:45 p.m. Santa will be there. Facebook: Annual City of Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- College of the Sequoias Band & Choral Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: COS Band & Choral Christmas concert