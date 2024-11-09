Tulare County Museum to Host Annual Veterans Day Event

The Tulare County Museum will hold their fifth annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The event aims to connect local students with the community, and the community with the country. Tulare County schools have been invited to participate in a project set forth by the Tulare County Museum.

“This project and event are significant because it provides the opportunity for our younger generations to connect with our older generations through history,” says Amy King-Sunderson, Tulare County Museum Curator. “Each year we are honored to highlight this history for our local veterans and give them a voice to share their own history.”

Teachers at participating schools have conducted lessons addressing different aspects of Veterans Day. The Museum has provided resources such as essential questions geared toward different grade levels to guide the lessons. Questions include: “What does it mean to be a hero?” and “Why do we celebrate Veterans Day?” The Museum also provided additional resources to enhance the lessons such as art, poetry, documentaries, podcasts, and most excitingly, local veterans.

The Museum has arranged for local veterans to visit classrooms to talk with students as community leaders and experts to bring this part of history to life. The Veterans in the Classroom program has grown significantly each year, and the Tulare County Museum is pleased with the participation from both local veterans and schools. This year, veterans have shared their history with over 600 students.

The culminating activity for these lessons is for all students to cut out a poppy and write a letter to a veteran on the back. Poppies are used on Veterans Day to honor fallen soldiers, inspired by the John McCrae poem In Flanders Fields, where poppies grew on WWI battlefields, and represent sacrifice and remembrance. This year there will be over 1,000 flowers creating a floating field of poppies in the Tulare County History of Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum.

This exhibit will be displayed in the museum from Veterans Day through Memorial Day, after which time they will be distributed to local veteran groups in Tulare County. The unveiling of the poppy display will occur at the Museum’s Veterans Day Celebration.

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Tulare County District Attorney Honor Guard, the singing of the National Anthem by Sadie Regier, sharing of the history of Veterans Day by veterans, speeches on the importance of veterans by students from Tulare Union High School, unveiling of the poppy display, and a performance by the Mt. Whitney High School band with patriotic music.

The event will be a beautiful tribute to veterans who have given so much to this country. The Tulare County Museum has joined with other organizations to pay tribute to those who have been a large part of shaping our history. Refreshments will be provided by the Sunset Visalia Lions Club for guests to enjoy.

Join the Tulare County Museum in commemorating Veterans Day in Mooney Grove Park, located at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd., in Visalia. The event will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Museum and park entrance will be free.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277

For additional information, contact Amy King-Sunderson at (559) 624-7326 or [email protected].