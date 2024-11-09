The Porterville Barn Theater Presents: Ms. Scrooge, A Christmas Carol with a Twist

The Porterville Barn Theater is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of “Ms. Scrooge”; the story follows Eliza

Scrooge, the owner of a fashion design office who has a vicious temper and an extreme dislike for Christmas. Over the course of one Christmas Eve, Eliza is visited by her old partner and three spirits who help her see the value of Christmas. The story is hilariously narrated by a mysterious gentleman and is enhanced by the key players in Ms. Scrooge’s life, such as Mrs. Cratchit and her jovial nephew, Fred Hollowell.

The Porterville Barn Theater is located at 42 S Plano, Porterville, Ca and has been in operation since 1948.

Performance Dates and Times:

– 11/8/24, 7:00PM

– 11/9/24, 7:00PM

– 11/10/24, 2:00PM

– 11/15/24, 7:00PM

– 11/16/24, 7:00PM

– 11/17/24, 2:00PM

– 11/22/24, 7:00PM

– 11/23/24, 7:00PM

– 11/24/24, 2:00PM

The matinee performance on 11/10/24 at 2:00PM will have a “Military Appreciation” performance. All Active and Veteran Military will receive a discount and a Free gift.

The matinee performance on 11/17/24 at 2:00PM will have a “Special Friends” day performance where caregiver tickets are $5 and their special friends will be Free. This is open to seniors and persons with special needs.

Reservations Recommended. To reserve tickets, please visit PortervilleBarnTheater.com.