Sequoia Tourism Council hosts tourism summit

Tourism stakeholders gathered at the Visalia Marriott Hotel for the 2024 Tourism Summit hosted by the Sequoia Tourism Council, a regional collaboration of Chambers of Commerce, Destination Management Organizations, tourism industry partners, and the County of Tulare. Ryan Becker, Visit California’s Senior Vice President of Communications and Strategy provided the keynote presentation. Over 100 attendees from across the county, including elected and appointed officials, tourism-focused businesses, and workforce and education partners, met to explore tourism assets of Tulare County and learned about the economic benefits tourism brings to the region.

Visit California leads the marketing efforts driving demand for the California experience. In his keynote address, Becker noted that destination promotion drives business growth in various sectors including hospitality, lodging, and restaurants. He reported that 2023 travel-related spending in the state was $150.4 billion, a 5.6% increase from the prior year. Becker shared a detailed view of Visit California’s marketing strategy, including the global leisure travel marketing campaign “Let’s Play.” The nearby Sequoia National Park, and the famed giant sequoia trees, was featured in the “Let’s Play” video shown to attendees.

Regional tourism impacts were discussed with a diverse panel which included:

Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, Chief of Communications and Management Support, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Michael Washam, ACE, Associate Director of the Tulare County Resource Management Agency

Connie Conway, 2025 World Ag Expo Event Chair

Rob Taylor, Owner of Stafford’s Chocolates in Porterville and Reimer’s Ice Cream in Three Rivers

Anil Chagan, President of Visalia Tourism Marketing District

Michael Washam presented the 2023 tourism economic impact numbers for Tulare County. With combined annual travel-related spending throughout Tulare County reaching $549.7 million, surpassing 2019 levels, the region supported more than 6,100 jobs in travel-related employment.

“If tourism was an agricultural commodity, tourism would be the fifth largest revenue source, surpassing pistachios in Tulare County,” Washam shared while speaking at the summit’s panel discussion.

Other topics discussed included: visitation data for Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks and challenges the parks face including a 37% staff vacancy rate and limited available employee housing. Information regarding the largest annual agricultural show of its kind, World Ag Expo, was discussed. On the topic of regional retail, the discussion centered on how regional retailers are benefiting from the growth in tourism and adjusting their retail models. New funding models to support tourism marketing of the region were also featured.

The morning’s event began showcasing area business operators with the diverse activities available to visitors such as Kaweah Adventures white water rafting, Sequoia Symphony Orchestra, Sequoia Shuttle, and Riata Ranch roping. The breakfast featured items from local farms including freshly squeezed Bee Sweet oranges and milk from Rosa Brothers Dairy.