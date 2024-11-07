Sequoia National Forest Christmas tree permits available this year

With the holiday season officially underway, Sequoia National Forest announces that Christmas tree permits will be available this year.

The Kern River Ranger District is offering a limited number of permits that can be obtained online through www.Recreation.gov . Permits go live on November 25, 2024, at 9 am PST. A permit must be purchased and is limited to one per household. The cost is $10 per tree and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are good through December 25, 2024. Please observe daily chainsaw use cut-off times by calling the Kern River Ranger District office at 760-223-1829 and selecting option 3 for a recording of the information.

and completing the application process. Search for the Sequoia National Forest, check the box for the EKO pass, enter the EKO voucher or pass number, and complete the purchase information. Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) pass can get a free Christmas tree permit to enjoy with their family. EKO passes can be acquired by visiting https://everykidoutdoors.gov and completing the application process. Search for the Sequoia National Forest, check the box for the EKO pass, enter the EKO voucher or pass number, and complete the purchase information.

The Hume Lake and Western Divide Ranger Districts will have a limited number of pre-cut Christmas Trees available for purchase in office only, while supplies last. Please have someone capable of loading your tree into your vehicle and bring tie-downs for safe transportation home. Forest Service personnel on site are not able to help load Christmas trees. Students utilizing the EKO program must be present when picking up their tree, limited to one per household.

Local district offices can answer questions regarding Christmas tree cutting, current conditions, and roads. All offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

District Office Information: Hume Lake Ranger District – Pre-cut trees starting November 14th, 2024 35860 East Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, CA 559-338-2251 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday Kern River Ranger District – Permits on recreation.gov – November 25th, 2024 11380 Kernville Road Kernville, CA 760-376-3781 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday Western Divide Ranger District – Pre-cut trees starting December 2nd, 2024 32588 Highway 190, Springville CA 559-539-2607 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday