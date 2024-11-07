National Anthem Contest returning to World Ag Expo in 2025

World Ag Expo is excited to announce the return of the National Anthem Competition for 2025. Local singers and vocalists are once again invited to compete for the opportunity to perform live at the show. The 58th edition of World Ag Expo is scheduled for February 11-13, 2025.

The entry period for the contest is now open and runs through January 6, 2025. The winner will be announced on January 15, 2025.

How to Enter

To qualify for the World Ag Expo® National Anthem Contest, entrants must be a resident of Tulare County, CA and/or a 2025 World Ag Expo® exhibitor.

Entrants must be 16 years or older at the time of performance and must be willing and able to perform publicly at World Ag Expo® 2025 on the International Agri-Center® grounds in Tulare, CA.

Applications must be submitted at bit.ly/WAE25NationalAnthemApp by Monday, January 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Video for application must be a cappella and may not exceed three minutes in length.

The winner will perform the Star-Spangled Banner live on either February 11, 12, or 13, 2025 at World Ag Expo® in Tulare, CA for more than 30,000 attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff from all over the world.

Official rules can be found at https://www.worldagexpo.com/ attendees/national-anthem/.

Questions can be directed to Juliana Ramirez at 559.688.1030 or [email protected].