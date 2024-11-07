Letter: Demand accountability from those who put profits over people

You will not see this on your social media feeds, or the nightly news anymore, but the devastating impact of the opioid crisis continues to be felt deeply in communities across California. As a veteran’s affairs advocate, I see the scars of this man-made tragedy every day. It’s not a natural disaster — it’s a crisis fueled by a few pharmaceutical giants and consulting firms that chose profits over people. The lives lost aren’t just numbers; they’re our veterans, our heroes, whose sacrifices were met with betrayal instead of care.

Our veterans, who bravely served our nation, have been disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic. Pharmaceutical companies aggressively marketed opioids to them, downplaying their addictive nature while pushing doctors to overprescribe. This wasn’t by accident; it was a deliberate, profit-driven strategy that has resulted in countless lives lost and families torn apart.

Consulting firms like McKinsey & Company also played a troubling role in this crisis. McKinsey & Company worked with both Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Reports indicate that McKinsey is now under investigation for potentially contributing to the opioid epidemic by advising Purdue on how to increase sales, including targeting veterans. It’s disheartening to see how few leaders have shown the courage to address this. California Assemblyman Devon Mathis is one of the few who has publicly raised concerns about McKinsey’s involvement.

How could this have happened without anyone stepping in to question the conflict of interest? Veterans and the public deserve to know the full extent of McKinsey’s work and how these potential conflicts were handled. We cannot allow these companies to escape scrutiny. If we do, we are sending a message that corporate greed can flourish without consequences.

Ignoring their culpability is not an option. To let these corporations fade into the background would be an injustice to the victims and a dangerous precedent for future public health crises. We must hold these bad actors accountable for the harm they’ve caused.

As a Veterans Advocate I am calling on Congress to act. The opioid crisis among our veterans is a call to action. We need transparency, accountability, and justice for those who have suffered. We owe it to our veterans, to their families, and to future generations to ensure such a tragedy never occurs again.

One key step is supporting the Alternatives to Opioids (ALTO) in the VA Emergency Act, or the Alternatives to PAIN Act. This legislation promotes non-opioid pain management treatments within the VA healthcare system, offering veterans safer alternatives and reducing the risk of addiction. It represents a compassionate and responsible approach to pain management for our veterans.

Now is the time to demand accountability from those who have put profits over people. We must protect our veterans and ensure they receive the care and respect they deserve. We must hold those responsible for this crisis accountable and prevent future public health disasters driven by corporate greed.

Lani Kane, is the Secretary of the Veterans Affiliated Council