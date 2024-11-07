Lemoore College wins Hanford Sentinel Best of Kings County Award

Lemoore College has been named the Best Community College/Trade School in the Hanford Sentinel’s annual Best of Kings County contest for the third consecutive year. This award, voted on by community members, reflects the college’s lasting impact and dedication to providing high-quality education and career training in Kings County.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as the Best Community College/Trade School in Kings County,” said Lemoore College President James Preston. “This award belongs to our dedicated faculty, staff, and especially our students, who work hard daily. We’re grateful for the support from our community and proud to serve Kings County and the surrounding areas with programs that build futures.”

The honor highlights the college’s continued commitment to academic excellence and community engagement. Lemoore College offers a variety of programs aimed at helping students achieve their educational and career goals, from nursing and EMT training to industrial automation and business.

The college thanks everyone who voted and remains committed to serving Kings County with educational programs that meet the needs of its residents and workforce.