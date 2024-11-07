COS welcomes Holocaust survivor, author for Cultural Historical Awareness Program

College of the Sequoias is honored to present Eva Perlman, celebrated author and Holocaust survivor, as the featured guest with the Cultural Historical Awareness Program (CHAP). The event will take place on November 15th at 5:30 p.m. in the Ponderosa Lecture Hall on the Visalia Campus. Perlman will deliver a compelling presentation detailing her harrowing experiences during the Holocaust and her journey of survival, followed by a Q&A session for attendees.

Eva Perlman has dedicated her life to sharing her story to educate and inspire audiences across the globe. Having lived through one of history’s most devastating periods, Perlman’s firsthand account of resilience and hope serves as a critical reminder of the human spirit’s endurance. Her bestselling memoir has touched countless lives, shining a light on the importance of historical remembrance and the lessons learned from the past.

This event offers a unique opportunity for students, faculty, and the community to gain personal insight into a survivor’s perspective. Guests will have the chance to ask questions and engage in meaningful dialogue, deepening their understanding of this significant historical event.

The Cultural Historical Awareness Program at College of the Sequoias aims to bring diverse voices and experiences to the campus community, fostering education, awareness, and empathy. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information email [email protected] or [email protected].