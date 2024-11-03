Visalia’s Civic Center – where are we now?

Visalia is planning to build a new home.

Some would say it’s a new city hall, a project that has been in the works for decades – and has even been a stated priority of past city councils. But other imperatives would always get in the way of building the project.

No longer.

The Visalia City Council has approved measures to begin planning a new Visalia Civic Center and a subcommittee has been formed to examine the options. The plans are in the earliest stages and the city is excited to talk about what their vision looks like.

City officials will be on hand for “Visalia’s Civic Center: An Early Look,” the monthly forum for November presented by the Tulare County Voices at 210.

The forum will be Tuesday, November 12, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at 210 W. Center Ave in Visalia. The discussion will be moderated by Paul Hurley, retired Opinion Page Editor at the Visalia Times-Delta. Doors open at 6:30.

Tulare County Voices at 210 is a monthly forum co-sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the Visalia Times-Delta. It is devoted to examining issues of importance to the community.

A new Civic Center would fulfill an objective that has been on the city’s agenda for a long time. Decades ago, Visalia began setting aside funds to replace the aging City Hall at Acequia and Johnson. Life happened. The city grew. Visalia’s administrative offices and public safety installations all became crowded and worn. The city distributed offices and services, to the confusion of those who use them, to different places around town.

One objective for a new Civic Center is to locate administration buildings, City Hall, and city services in one place. Public Safety, for instance, will be part of the Civic Center, which is one reason it won’t be referred to as “City Hall.” The proposal is for a multi-use building on city property at the corner of Burke and Goshen, and which already has a public safety center.

What will this new civic center look like? The public is invited to get current on the project and ask questions.

Topics of discussion will include:

What is the history behind this development?

Will this facility create a “one-stop center” for people dealing with the city?

Will there be a dedicated Council Chambers?

What has been built on this site so far? And what plans are there for future development?

What’s next for that property?

How will it be paid for?

Come to the forum at 210 November 12 and become part of the community conversation.