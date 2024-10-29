HAUNT THE HOME 2024 WINNERS ANNOUNCED & HOME MAP LIVE

Petrifying Playlist Available Now on Spotify for Extra Eerie Fun

The votes are in, and the winners for Haunt the Home 2024, Visalia’s Holiday Decorating Contest, have been announced.

“These events are great ways to show off and showcase the creative side of the residents we have here in the City of Visalia, getting into the festive spirit,” shared Mayor Brian Poochigian.

With over 11,000 votes received, Visalians’ Choice was presented at Monday’s City Council meeting to Richie Gonzalez and family. The awards for Most Creative were presented to Salma Gill and Haunted House was presented to Ray Rodriguez. Freddy Krueger himself, straight from Visalia’s own Elm Street, was on hand to receive the award for Classic Horror.

Haunt the Home, Visalia’s Holiday Decorating Contest, is a chance for homes in Visalia to display their spooktacular style. 32 homes submitted addresses for 13 categories. Homes who were awarded best in a category and honorable mentions all received yard signs to place among their winning displays.

With the awards wrapped, it’s now time for the next chilling chapter of fun to begin. The official Haunt the Home interactive map is online now at www.visalia.city/hthmap and guides visitors to the full selection of haunting Halloween decorated homes that participated. Map yourself to the first address, but once you’re approximately five minutes away, start our Haunt the Home 2024 Spotify Petrifying Playlist for a spooky soundtrack selected specifically to accompany our map of homes via driving directions.

Those driving the Haunt the Home map route should have a passenger or hands-free device to provide route directions while following all rules of the road and using extra caution at night. Motorists should minimize distractions and always be aware of their surroundings, and others on and near the roadway. Those visiting Haunt the Home locations on foot should also follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals. For Halloween and trick or treating specific tips, visit www.nhtsa.gov/halloween-safety-tips.

For the full list of winners and the interactive map, visit www.visalia.city/hauntthehome.