Dear Visalians (and Americans) – a message from Greg Colins

The upcoming presidential election will most likely be the most important election of our time. The difference between the two candidates is stark. People’s vote for one of the two candidates will be based on many reasons – character, party, policies/positions, gender, and yes, even race.

As one who was involved in politics on a much smaller playing field (Visalia City Council), I had the honor of serving with men and women who exhibited qualities that our two presidential candidates would do well to model. They were: 1) people of character who respected the office and the vote of the people, whether they won or lost; 2) they encouraged public participation and did not demonize any one ethnic or sexual identification group; 3) they sought out employees that were professional, skilled, and visionary, realizing that one can not operate a successful city (or country) without their efforts; 4) they realized that people did not care if you were a republican or democrat, they just wanted government to work (like getting the garbage picked up); 5) they encouraged good stewardship of our environment (and planet) and finally, 6) they realized that chaos, divisive remarks, finger-pointing, and name-calling , do nothing to further “good” government.

I hope Visalians (and Americans) cast their vote for a candidate that exhibits the above qualities and attributes. Then, and only then, will we as Visalians and Americans sleep well at night knowing that democracy is safe, that America is a country of inclusiveness; that the vote of the people is sacred; that we are all bound by the “rule of law” and that no one person is above the “law,” that our environment must be protected and in closing, that we are a city (and country) of optimism, hope and welcomeness, not negativity, divisiveness and turmoil. Let’s make “America Kind Again.”