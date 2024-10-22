Imagine Art Center of Porterville Honored as 2024 Outstanding Business, Seeks Community Support to Continue Vital Programs

The City of Porterville has proudly recognized Imagine Art Center as a 2024 Outstanding Business Honoree, highlighting the center’s significant contributions to enhancing the quality of life and promoting economic growth in the Central Valley. Despite this prestigious recognition, Imagine Art Center is grappling with serious financial challenges. These difficulties stem from the ongoing State of California budget crisis and a notable decline in individual donations, both of which have severely impacted the center’s ability to maintain and expand its vital programming. The urgent financial need is now critical, threatening the center’s capacity to continue serving the community.

Since its founding in 2010 by Rebecca Ybarra, Imagine Art Center has become a beacon of creativity and economic development for Porterville and the surrounding communities. Ybarra’s vision of inclusivity has been realized through the center’s growth, which fosters a space for people from all backgrounds to share ideas, nurture creativity, and be inspired. The recent expansion into a 6,000-square-foot studio on South Main Street has revitalized the southern downtown district, boosting foot traffic and offering new opportunities for creative programming.

Imagine Art Center’s influence extends far beyond its physical space, playing a pivotal role in driving local prosperity. The center currently employs 12 full-time staff and up to 35 part-time employees in its Arts Enrichment Program. These jobs support the local economy while providing meaningful employment in the arts sector. Collaborations with businesses such as Stafford’s Chocolates and the American Legion Auxiliary have strengthened community ties, further demonstrating how cultural initiatives contribute to social and economic vitality.

The center’s Arts Enrichment Program has reached over 100,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year, bringing vital art education to classrooms throughout the Central Valley and serving homeschool groups. This initiative is crucial for fostering creativity among young people, nurturing the next generation of artists, and enriching the broader cultural landscape.

Imagine Art Center also attracts local and visiting artists with its unique programming, including its popular pottery courses, boosting tourism and contributing to Porterville’s economic health. The center’s gift shop offers a platform for local artists to showcase and sell their work, supporting the creative economy while providing residents and visitors with a wide variety of locally made goods.

Community engagement is at the heart of Imagine Art Center’s mission. Through family-friendly events such as paint nights, art game nights, and piano lessons, the center brings residents together in a welcoming environment that fosters connection and creativity. These activities strengthen the social fabric of Porterville, creating a sense of belonging and community pride.

The future of Imagine Art Center is now at risk, as the loss of major funding jeopardizes its ability to continue offering these invaluable programs. To ensure the center’s continued service to the community, support from local businesses, individual donors, and the broader public is crucial.

Now, more than ever, Imagine Art Center needs the community’s help to survive and thrive. Whether through financial donations or by engaging with its services, your support is vital. By contributing or participating in the center’s programs, we can collectively ensure that its positive impact continues to uplift Porterville and the entire South Tulare region for years to come.

For more information on how to support Imagine Art Center, please contact: Imagine Art Center

Phone: 559-615-1373 OR Maria Roman, Board Member: 559-920-3637

Email: @imagineartcenter.org

Address: 63 S Main Street, Porterville CA. 93257