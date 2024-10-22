Crowd of 2500+ Expected at Saturday’s 4th Annual Shannon Ranch QuailPark Trunk or Treat

Drawing crowds as large as 2500 in past years, this year’s 4th Annual Trunk or Treat at Shannon Ranch Quail Park is on track to be another huge success. Businesses, community organizations and local groups will be on hand with decorated trunks, booths and copious amounts of candy on October 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“This amazing family event resembles a street festival, with the local road closed off to accommodate all the trunks and booths,” said Jeff Moyer, Executive Director of Shannon Ranch Quail Park. “We’re excited to offer the community a safe space to trick-or-treat, support local vendors, savor delicacies from local food trucks, win giveaways, and enjoy so much more. We expect this, our fourth year, to be bigger and better than ever!” Moyer added.

This year’s event will feature decorated trunks from a variety of participating organizations, including Galaxy Theatres, Regal Cinemas, ImagineU Children’s Museum, Texas Roadhouse, Raising Cane’s, Visalia Adventure Park, and KJUG 106.7 and HITZ 104.9. Attendees can also enjoy an impressive lineup of vehicles, with Visalia Transit showcasing a trolley, Visalia Solid Waste bringing a trash truck, and the Visalia Police Department displaying both a squad car and a SWAT truck.

There will also be 25 vendors in attendance with items for purchase, and a new addition this year of a Fun Zone, where for $10 per child, they can enjoy unlimited bounce houses, foam zone, obstacle course, and music.

The Trunk or Treat event will be held just outside Shannon Ranch Quail Park, located at 3440 W Flagstaff Avenue in Visalia, CA. Complimentary public parking is available on Flagstaff Avenue and in the southeast corner of the shopping center parking lot.

Quail Park at Shannon Ranch is a dynamic modern aging community set in the shadow of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care options, Shannon Ranch offers cutting-edge features that set the scene for brilliant living. Quail Park at Shannon Ranch is located at 3440 W Flagstaff Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291. More information can be found at www.qpshannonranch.com.