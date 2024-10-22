Calendar of events!

Everything going on in the South Valley right here!

Community theater

“The 39 Steps” runs at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia, Oct. 25-Nov. 10. The Tony Award-winning mystery is a mash-up of Hitchcock and hilarity with just four actors playing over 150 characters. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is at the Lindsay Community Theatre, 190 N. Elmwood, Oct. 25-Nov. 3. About a musical pandemic that is sweeping the city with Paul, the guy who doesn’t like musicals, fighting against it. www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com or 559 284-2223

“War of the Worlds,” an interactive presentation of the infamous 1930s radio play that terrorized listeners into thinking the world was being invaded by aliens. Presented at various times on Oct. 25 & 26 at the Tulare County Office of Education Planetarium, 11535 Avenue 264 (at Mooney Blvd.). www.tcoe.org/planetarium/publicshows

“The Education of Angels” about two angels-in-training who are sent to earth, but not everyone can see them. Runs at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford, from Nov. 1-17. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying abstract art that explores queer identity by Jesus Santa Cruz and realistic expressions of transgender people by Arien Reed through October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak, Visalia, in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts its annual Members & Friends Show featuring a variety of paintings, photography and other art. Open September and October during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Art Gallery is showing paintings by environmentalist and artist Paul Buxman Oct. 8-Nov. 22. 915 S. Mooney, Kaweah Building, room 215 (downstairs). Open Tues & Thurs 10-4, Wed 10-5. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Prints vs Ceramics” by three artists representing the environment, family stories and high-demand religion. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Senior Studio Group Art Exhibit from Nov.7-Jan. 4. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Tulare Palette Club Fall Art Show Oct. 10-26. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Simply Home,” oil paintings by Jana Botkin that show the Heartland of California, Oct. 19-Dec. 29. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Events by date

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Book signing for Lori Lewis Ham’s Halloween mystery and vampire author Patrick Fontes from 6:30-9 p.m. Hobb’ Grove, 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave, Sanger. kingsriverlife.com

Friday, Oct. 25

Downtown Visalia Halloween Trick-or-Treat from 3-6 p.m. at Garden Street Plaza (Garden and Main). Candy for children in costume. Story time by the BookNook at 5 p.m. downtownvisalia.com/events

Movies in the Park features “Coco” (2017) about the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead at 6:15 p.m. Kiwanis Park, 1216 S. Vista, Visalia. Bring chairs and blankets. visitvisalia.com

Oct 25 & 26

The Sequoia Symphony opens its season by playing the music as you watch “Jurassic Park” on the big screen at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 7 p.m. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchetra.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

Annual Marjorie Brandon Award honors Stevi Mejia Daniels, artist, muralist and teacher at 7 p.m. Music by In Kahootz, recent winner of the KJUG Country Showdown. Dinner by Dash of Brasil from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org/events

“Tulare Country Nights” at the new Zumwalt Amphitheater, 429 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare spotlights singer Clay Walker with Raelynn & Canaan Smith at 6:30 p.m. Facebook: Zumwalt Amphitheater

Handweavers of the Valley 43 rd annual show and sale

annual show and sale Water Lantern Festival, an amazing experience where you’ll witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water. Voted #1 Festival by USA Today. Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia from 2:30-6:30 p.m. waterlanternfestival.com

Sunday, Oct. 27

Kings Art Center First Annual Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Carving Contest from 12-5 p.m. Food, music and cash prizes. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. kingsartcenter.org

Thursday, Oct. 31

ImagineU Children’s Museum turns its backyard into a trick or treat village from 3-6 p.m. with each door decorated by community members. Bring your kids in their costumes jfor this free, safe annual event. Plus food vendors. 210 Tipton, Visalia. 559 733-5975

3rd Annual Dia de los Muertos from 5:30-10 p.m. on Church Street between Main and Center streets, Visalia. Food, beer, ballet folkloric. Sponsored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Eventbrite: Dia de los Muertos

Friday, Nov. 1

“Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) is a free movie at 6 p.m.at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. First part of the JRR Tolkien’s epic masterpiece. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Dia de los Muertos at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, begins at 5 p.m. with an Aztec blessing by Tepeyolloti Cuahuitlan, Ballet Folklorico and traditional alters honoring ancestors. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

Dia de los Muertos Festival from 5-10 p.m. with Aztec dancing, music by Mezcal, face painting, vendors and food. Hosted by the Tulare-King Hispanic Chamber. Main Street, Visalia. Facebook: Dia de los Muertos Downtown Festival

Saturday, Nov. 2

7 th Annual Day of the Dead from 4 -8 p.m. at the Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen. Sound therapy, live art, drum circle, face painting and food. Bring a photo of your loved ones who have passed and celebrate. Facebook: 7 th Annual Day of the Dead

“One of These Nights” recreates the songs of the Eagles with 5-part harmonies and three guitars. 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dia de los Poeticas spotlights Latinx-indigenous-Hispanic poetry by Loud Mouth Poetry from 3-7 p.m. at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Facebook: Dia de los Poeticas

Friday, Nov. 8

The Magic of Michael Grandinetti, master illusionist, at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Sunday, Nov. 10

Leonid & Friends, tribute band for Chicago, plays all the mega hits of the Grammy-winning group at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, Nov. 14

Youth symphony orchestras and the College of the Sequoias Symphony Orchestra perform at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Facebook: COS Symphony Orchestra concert