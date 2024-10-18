WestCare California honors The Source LGBT+ Center’s Director of HIV Services

Celebrating 50 years of services, WestCare California, Inc., part of a nationwide system of behavioral health and human services, hosted the Spirit Gala on Saturday, October 12th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Grand 1401 located at 1401 N. Fulton in Fresno.

In celebration of WestCare California’s 50 years of services, nominations opened to the public earlier this year for the Spirit Awards, a special awards ceremony for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our community. The recipients are:

The Community Impact Spirit Award: Laura Haga Moreno, Division Chief, Fresno County’s Department of Social Services, in recognition of her exceptional support of her community and a commitment to creating lasting, positive change.

Resilience & Recovery Spirit Award: Daline David Bill Sr., Cultural Support Specialist, Fresno American Indian Health Project (FAIHP), in recognition of remarkable resilience in overcoming challenges and serving as a testament to the possibility of transformation and renewal.

Social Advocacy Spirit Award: Dean Jackson, Director of HIV Services, The Source LGBT+ Center, in recognition of championing the well-being of marginalized communities and creating a fairer, more inclusive society through his advocacy.

Veteran’s Valor Spirit Award: Raymond “Nacho” Gonzales, Outreach Specialist, WestCare California, in recognition of his selfless service and contributions within the Veteran community.

“With our year-long celebration of 50 years of Uplifting the Human Spirit in the Golden State, we are proud to present our Spirit Gala, a night of celebration for this milestone and recognition for those who are uplifting their community. With Wings Advocacy Fresno serving as our beneficiary, we hope to raise support for them to continue making the homes of those that serve ones that are full of warmth and safety,” said Mary Ann Knoy, Vice President of WestCare California.