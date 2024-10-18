The torchbearer: Longtime Tulare County District Attorney’s Office employee sworn in as new prosecutor

On Friday, October 11, 2024, in the Tulare County Board of Supervisors chambers in Visalia, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward had the honor of swearing-in longtime TCDA employee Louis Acosta as a Deputy District Attorney.

Born in Mexico, Louis was encouraged by his primary school counselor to consider law as a possible career. Coupled with his appreciation for American films and television shows about courtroom cases, Louis was eager to purse legal studies and eventually enrolled at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, where he graduated with a law degree in 1991. After working as a corporate attorney, Louis moved to the United States and worked in the insurance industry while taking classes in American law.

In 2013, Louis started his TCDA career as a legal office assistant in the Bureau of Investigations where he assisted investigators on child abduction and welfare fraud cases. In 2014, Louis became one of the first male victim advocates, which gave him a unique perspective on the challenges faced by victims in the criminal justice system. Using his extensive legal knowledge and certification, Louis became a prosecution assistant in 2019 and passed the rigorous California bar exam this year.

“Today is the beginning of a new chapter in my career and I look forward to serving with same enthusiasm that I have throughout the years in this honorable office. Now, I see how each part of my preparation is an asset to better serve as a prosecutor,” said Deputy District Attorney Acosta. “Moving forward, I will put my knowledge and experience into practice and provide the service that our community deserves. I recognize the commitment and seriousness of my new position and welcome the challenge, hoping to continue making our office and teammates proud.”

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office is currently hiring prosecutors to serve justice and victims of crime in our county. Visit https://tulareda.org/attorneys/ to learn more and start your journey.