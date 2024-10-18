Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrates terminal expansion milestone

After a May 2023 groundbreaking, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) today celebrated a significant milestone for FATforward, the largest airport development project in FAT’s history, with a topping-off ceremony. The tradition symbolizes the completion of the building’s structural framework and occurs when the final beam is hoisted into place.

“Today marks a significant step in expanding our airport by 96,500 square feet to meet the rising demands of air travel. This expansion isn’t just about the airport—it’s about fostering growth for our city and local economy,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “I’m eager for our community to experience these improvements and for visitors to get a real sense of what makes Fresno and our region special.”

The final beam is decorated with a proudly displayed United States flag and a pine tree to signify reaching the sky safely without incident. Construction crews hoisted into position the final piece of structural steel adorned with signatures and well wishes for the future of the building in service to the community and expanded airport services.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Fresno as we place the final beam in the construction of our new terminal,” said Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. “This major investment will boost our airport’s capacity while also creating new opportunities for jobs, tourism, and economic development in our community for years to come.”

“This ceremony holds great significance for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Today is a testament of the collective and joint efforts of our community leaders, stakeholders, construction and design professionals who bring our projects to life.”

In November, the building’s roof will be fully installed and the building’s exterior enclosed and weather tight. It is anticipated by January 2025; work will commence inside the building with the installation of equipment and finishes. The first phase of opening for the project will include the newly expanded passenger screening checkpoint in early 2025.

The terminal expansion is expected to cost an estimated $150 million. The project is funded through a combination of Federal Infrastructure Grants, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding, Federal Aviation Administration Grants, Passenger Facility Charges, Measure C, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds.

Community benefits because of FATforward include supporting a local workforce and generating increased economic activity. To date, the project has created 683 jobs with 436 jobs being local.

Terminal Expansion Highlights

FAT’s new terminal expansion will feature:

New terminal concourse with more domestic/international passenger gates and larger boarding areas

Two additional aircraft parking positions

New Federal Inspection Station (FIS) for international arrivals

Friends and family plaza area to welcome international travelers

Expanded Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint screening area

New concession areas for retail and dining

New Public Art Program