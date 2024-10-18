Adventist Health Tulare awarded Primary Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission

Adventist Health Tulare is proud to announce that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The hospital underwent a rigorous onsite review on August 16. During the visit, a reviewer from The Joint Commission reviewed compliance with related certification standards, ensuring that the program meets the needs of the community and patient population, and the staff is committed to providing the highest quality care possible. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

During the survey, the reviewer was impressed with the culture and patient-centered commitment of the hospital staff. According to the surveyor, Adventist Health Tulare staff stood out because of their dedication to improving patient outcomes, treatments and patient safety.

“Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend Adventist Health Tulare for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

“We congratulate Adventist Health Tulare for this outstanding achievement,” says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

Achieving Primary Stroke Center certification means that we make exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes utilizing the latest treatment options and following the latest treatment guidelines. It’s a signal to our community that the quality of care we provide meets the unique and specialized needs of stroke patients.

“We’re proud to join the ranks of distinguished medical centers that have received Primary Stroke Center certification,” says Heather Van Housen, Nurse Executive for the Adventist Health Central California Network. “This accomplishment means that patients in our community needing stroke care will stay in the community for care. Adventist Health Tulare will meet those needs close to home using nationally recognized standards. ”

Adventist Health Tulare is one of the approximately 1,400 primary stroke centers in the United States to receive this distinction. It follows on the heels of our first-ever Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus award, a separate recognition of the program’s quality care. “I’m so proud of our stroke team and all they have accomplished in this journey to certification and incredibly grateful for each individual who helped make this happen,” adds Van Housen.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.