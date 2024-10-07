Northstar Courts Affordable Housing Opens in Hanford

On Thursday, October 4th at 4:00pm, over 100 community members gathered to celebrate the opening of Northstar Courts, a new 72-unit affordable housing project located at 664 & 682 Northstar Drive in Hanford. The event, held in the property’s community room, featured guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and family-friendly activities to mark the joyous occasion. Northstar Courts offers much-needed affordable housing for the Hanford community, with the property receiving over 2,000 applications in the months leading up to its opening, underscoring the demand for housing in the region.

The property is now fully leased, but applicants can be added to a waitlist.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolized years of dedication and collaboration among various partners. Event speakers included Jessica Hoff Berzac, President of UPholdings (co-developer), Betsy McGovernGarcia, Vice President of Self-Help Enterprises (co-developer), Mark Kairis, Vice Mayor of Hanford, Dr. Lisa Lewis, Director of Kings County Behavioral Health, and two Northstar residents, Sylvia Moreno and Stacey Lander, who shared their personal stories of finding stable housing at Northstar.

“People often ask me what a ribbon cutting symbolizes, and for me, it’s always about the years of hard work and collaboration that go into making a project like this a reality,” said Jessica Hoff Berzac. “Northstar Courts faced many challenges along the way, but thanks to the dedication of all our partners who stayed committed, we now get to stand here and celebrate in this beautiful space. This isn’t just a building – it’s already changing lives, and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make that happen.”

Following the ceremony, guests were invited to enjoy food, snow cones, cotton candy, outdoor games, and other family activities. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour one of the newly completed units, providing a glimpse into the high-quality, affordable housing Northstar Courts offers. The development features 72 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed for individuals and families, with some units specifically reserved for households including farmworkers, people living with disabilities, or those exiting homelessness. The units are income-restricted based on household size, ensuring that families in need can access this critical resource.

“This beautiful complex offers more than a safe home, it is a life change,” wrote Northstar resident Sylvia Moreno in a letter that was read during the ceremony. “It is the foundation to a new and positive life. Northstar also offers behavioral health resources that are available to us right here on the property. It is truly a blessing to be living here.”

Northstar Courts was designed by Central Valley architect RL Davidson and constructed by BJ Perch Construction. The property includes a variety of amenities including onsite managers and support services, a large community room, a playground, outdoor seating, laundry facilities, a computer room, and proximity to public transportation, all aimed at supporting the residents’ well-being and fostering a vibrant community.

“Today is a special day for all of us here in this room and the Hanford community as we address the critical need for affordable housing,” said Betsy McGovern-Garcia. “Northstar Courts is the result of strong partnerships, and we know it will have a lasting impact on both its residents and the surrounding area.”

Northstar Courts is made possible through the efforts of key funding partners including the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Department of Housing and Community Development, City of Hanford, Kings County, Walker Dunlop, and Key Bank. For more information on Northstar Courts and other affordable housing developments owned and operated by UPholdings and Self-Help Enterprises in the Central Valley, please visit www.upholdings.net and www.selfhelpenterprises.org