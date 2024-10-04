Youth building inclusive partnerships to tackle perception of underage drinking

In October, young people in Friday Night Live (FNL) programs will launch campaigns to tackle underage drinking across the state of California. Underage alcohol consumption is a persistent and serious public health challenge, resulting in thousands of deaths yearly through motor vehicle crashes, violence, suicide, alcohol poisoning, and other causes.1 FNL builds partnerships for positive and healthy youth development and engages youth as active leaders and resources in their communities. Young people in FNL will use proven environmental prevention strategies to address the conditions and social norms that promote underage drinking and youth access to alcohol. They are targeting four areas of prevention:

Social Norms: Research accepted behaviors surrounding underage drinking and uplift positive youth behaviors. Access: Identify where young people access alcohol and work to limit access. Messages: Identify where youth encounter messages about underage drinking and develop youth-created prevention messages. Policies: Provide community education on current laws regarding alcohol and minors.

The California Friday Night Live Partnership (CFNLP) received a $260,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to utilize these strategies through youth-led initiatives to reduce underage drinking. Youth in FNL plan to educate and activate their communities to take a stand against underage drinking and the campaigns incorporates outreach to peers, parents and local retailers as part of their campaign.

The funds will be used to provide $3,000 mini-grants to 45 Friday Night Live (FNL) and Club Live (CL) chapters throughout California, to implement one of two comprehensive, year-long Alcohol Merchant Education and Positive Social Norms Campaigns. These projects utilize environmental prevention strategies that help reduce underage drinking and its related consequences by changing the agents that make youth alcohol use seem normal and appealing. The CFNLP will also use funds to train hundreds of youth members and their adult allies on research, prevention strategies, public speaking, the creation of public service announcements, and leadership skills throughout the campaign.

“Friday Night Live’s Underage Drinking Prevention project empowers young people across California to create sustainably healthier communities for generations to come. Schools, stores, and homes are safter as a result of these youth-led campaigns. At the same time, young people develop transformational and transferrable skills that will support them beyond this project lifecycle.” says Director Nani Dodson.

The CFNLP is an organization of the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) that provides statewide support through technical assistance and funding for 53 counties across California who implement Friday Night Live. “We are proud to support the California Friday Night Live Partnership as they work to provide opportunities for leadership, skill development, community engagement, and meaningful relationship building for the young people of California,” says Superintendent of Schools for the Tulare County Office of Education, Tim Hire.

The grant program, which runs from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities related to underage alcohol consumption. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.