The Source LGBT+ Center to illuminate the sky on October 11 with the GLEAM, a new landmark

The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will host a private reception on October 11, 2024, from 6pm to 8pm. The purpose of this reception is to unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. According to the designer, “The GLEAM was chosen to capture the essence of this project—a brilliant, shining light that cuts through the darkness, symbolizing love, inclusion, and hope. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience.” The Source hopes this will become a permanent landmark for Visalia, similar to The Visalia Fox Theater.

The GLEAM art project referenced by the designer is a unique art piece that was awarded to The Source as part of the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. Brian Poth, Executive Director and Nick Vargas, Director of Development were both honored as 2024 recipients of the prestigious James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. It’s important to mention, The Source is the first LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization to ever receive a James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

This art project awarded by the James Irvine Foundation is very significant to The Source and the LGTBQ+ community in the Central San Joaquin Valley as a beacon of hope and support that didn’t exist eight years ago. In just 8 years, Poth and Vargas have led The Source in becoming the largest LGBTQ+ Center between Los Angeles and Sacramento, serving over 24,000 individuals in 2023. At a time when visibility and inclusivity have never been more important, The Source LGBT+ Center is making history in the rural, conservative, Central San Joaquin Valley of California.

The GLEAM is scheduled to illuminate the night sky at approximately 7:45pm during the reception. This private reception is being held exclusively for The Source stakeholders and our media partners. Internet phenomenon and queer pop performer Caroline Kingsbury will be performing her new music in concert that night and headlining Pride Visalia the next day.