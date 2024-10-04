Stage and Space Collaborative to hold special The War of the Worlds production October 25 and 26

TCOE’s Stage and Space Collaborative is holding special live, fully immersive productions of The War of the Worlds on October 25 and 26. There will be five showings of the production.

Broadcast from New York’s Mercury Theatre in 1938, the infamous radio play – based on the novel by H. G. Wells – had some terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. The community is invited to come, sit back, and enjoy this frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover.

Theatre Company Director Bethany Rader said the second annual production will be different this year. The audience begins their experience with a new, never-before-seen planetarium show, One Day on Mars. Audiences will learn about that evening’s night sky and receive an informational tour about Mars.

Afterwards, they’ll take a seat and be transported back to 1938 for a fully immersive retelling of the infamous radio drama. The War of the Worlds is complete with sound effects, original art projections, and exciting live performances from six talented TCOE student actors.

The production will be held on October 25 and 26. General admission for the show is $15 and the total run time is approximately 120 minutes. The production is suggested for ages 12 and up, but all are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Tickets or tcoe.org/Planetarium/PublicShows.

The production will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on October 25 with another showing at 7:00 p.m. The final three showings will be on October 26 at 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Planetarium & Science Center at 11535 Ave. 264 in Visalia.