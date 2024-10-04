Salt + Light celebrates five years of impact with first event in Neighborhood Village

Salt + Light is thrilled to announce its five-year anniversary celebration, marking this special milestone with the first-ever event at The Neighborhood Village. The event, titled “Taste of Salt + Light,” will take place on October 10, 2024, 5:30-8 PM.

Guests are invited to experience the heart of Salt + Light’s mission firsthand while enjoying an evening filled with local flavors. Appetizers and drinks will be provided by beloved local vendors, showcasing the community spirit that Salt + Light has cultivated over the past five years.

Carlos Whittaker, an influential author, podcaster, and global speaker, will headline the evening with his powerful storytelling and passion for life. Known for bringing people together and making a difference, Carlos inspires connection and hope through his message. His motto, “Don’t stand on issues, walk with people,” beautifully reflects the spirit of our mission.

“It is a privilege to have a nationally renowned author and thought leader of the caliber of Carlos Whittaker here in Tulare County,” said Adrianne Hillman, Founder and CEO of Salt + Light. “Carlos’ work highlights the values we embody as an organization, and we could not think of a better person to join us in celebrating our 5-year anniversary. Our community is in for a treat and will certainly be inspired by his message.”

Tickets for the event are now available at www.saltandlightworks.org/tasteofsaltandlight.