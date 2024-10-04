Join the LWVTC for Candidates Forums October 10 and 17

Why do I vote.

Because when I get in my car every day I want safe roads. Because I have grandchildren and I want to know they are getting a high quality education. Because as I get older I want a health care system that works.

Anyone 18 years or older has a hundred more reasons to vote and the League of Women Voters of Tulare County (LWVTC) is here to make it easier.

The LWVTC will host two forums so the public can meet the candidates and so each candidate can state their case as to why you should vote for them.

The Visalia City Council Candidates Forum will be held October 10 at the Tulare County Office of Education 6200 S Mooney. Doors open at 6:00 and the forum starts at 6:30.

Of Visalia’s five districts, District 1 and District 2 are up for re-election. Efrain Becerra and incumbent Liz Wynn are running for District 1. April Treona Lancaster and incumbent Brett Taylor are vying for District 2.

The Visalia Unified School District Candidates Forum will be held October 17 in the Boardroom, Visalia Unified School District Office, 5000 W Cypress Ave, Visalia. Doors open at 6:30pm and the forum starts at 7:00pm.

Three of the five VUSD seats are up for election but only Area 5 will be on the ballot. Kenneth Dejonge, who is listed as an Educator/Father/Student , and Megan Casebeer Soleno, who is a lawyer and is the incumbent, are vying for the seat. The other two seats will be appointed to the incumbent because there is no challenger.

Audience questions will be asked along with some prepared questions so bring your concerns and talk to the candidates directly. There will be time before and after the forum to mingle with the candidates also.

I am proud to be serving as the president of LWVTC not only because it is my civic duty, but because voting is a privilege not enjoyed by everyone around the world.

Come join us for a night of Democracy and learn about the candidates! The LWVTC is looking forward to seeing you!

Donna Meekel

President, League of Women Voters Tulare County