Enter if you dare – Haunt The Home’s deadline is so close, it’s scary

Calling all festive spirits! Submissions are now open for Haunt the Home, Visalia’s Holiday Decorating Contest. But act fast, the deadline is so close it’s scary!

The submission deadline for Visalia’s citywide holiday decorating contest is Monday, October 7. Haunt the Home is a chance to show off your spooktacular style, and Visalians can enter now for a chance to be named best in show in one of these creepy and kooky categories:

– Best Theme

– Best Lights

– Most Creative

– Driver’s Choice

– Visalia’s Choice

– Council’s Choice

– Creepy Village (Neighborhood Award)

– Harvest House (Fall Decor)

– Spooktacular

– Classic Horror

– Haunted House

To enter Haunt the Home and submit your apartment, condo, house, neighborhood, or business, just make sure decorations are visible from the street and visit https://arcg.is/Hnueq by Monday, October 7 to fill out and submit the quick form. Entries can be done before decorating, but all photos must be submitted by October 7, 2024.

Once winners are selected and notified, an interactive map will be posted via the City of Visalia website and City social media so spirited thrill seekers can drive around Visalia and have an easy way to find the best decorated homes.

. For questions about Haunt the Home or help with the submission process, contact the City of Visalia at [email protected]