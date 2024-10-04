Disney On Ice coming to Fresno in 2025

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars where every story begins with a wish! This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air when Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits Selland Arena at Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center from January 30 – February 2, 2025.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on October 8th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Join Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Journey to Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, to meet optimistic and sharp-witted Asha from the newest Walt Disney Animated Studios’ musical adventure Wish. She makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy named Star. Together they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderous things can happen. Asha and her friend Star will dazzle audiences as they skate to “This Wish,” performed by Academy Award®- winning actress Ariana DeBose.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

For the first time on ice, escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family’s casita, and discover why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has dreams they want to come true, but the brightest light shines inside of YOU! Every one of you is a STAR! So, shine bright and let your stories light up the night sky!