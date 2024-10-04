California Health Sciences University welcomes over 150 new students

Over 150 new medical students in the class of 2028 received their white coats at the California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic (CHSU-COM) Medicine White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

At the ceremony, John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, shared the history of the white coat and the importance of maintaining professionalism and humanism in health care careers.

“Over the next 4 years we provide you the scientific and clinical tools to ultimately become doctors. And just as importantly, this white coat symbolizes many other essential parts of your medical education, a standard of professionalism, caring and humanism; and its emblem of the trust you must earn from and display to patients and their families,” remarked John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

An inspiring welcome address was provided by Donna Cashdan, DO, Immediate Past President of the Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California. Dr. Cashdan spoke about how the white coat is a reminder of the responsibility these students now have as future physicians and a symbol of the trust placed in physicians by their future patients.

The white coats were generously sponsored by the Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California, an organization focused on advancing and supporting osteopathic physicians in California by serving its mission to engage, educate, and advocate for DOs, so doctors can focus on being doctors. Founded in 1961, the association serves over 9,000 current and future doctors of osteopathic medicine throughout California.

Dr. Cashdan and CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine alum from the inaugural class of 2024, Vasha Swamy, DO, coated the first and second students in the ceremony, respectively.