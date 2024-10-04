California Farm Bureau voices support for disaster relief plan

U.S. Reps. David Valadao, Jimmy Panetta, Jim Costa, Mike Thompson, Doug LaMalfa and other members of the California delegation today introduced the Agriculture Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which would provide $14 billion to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in support of natural disaster assistance programs for losses experienced in 2023. Earlier this year, economists at the American Farm Bureau Federation indicated that major disasters and severe weather events led to more than $21 billion in crop losses last year alone.

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass voiced support for the legislation, noting the challenges natural disasters create for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers.

“Californians have faced a unique and broad range of disasters across the state in recent years—including floods, drought and wildfires. Unfortunately, only a quarter of the roughly 400 commodities grown in California are covered by a direct crop insurance program, meaning thousands of farmers are unable to access critical risk management tools to recover from disasters,” Douglass said. “This has led to our reliance on resources such as the Emergency Relief Program, which is currently oversubscribed and underfunded. We are appreciative of the attention and leadership Rep. Valadao, Rep. Panetta and others have shown in addressing this shortfall by introducing this supplemental appropriations bill.”

Under the legislation, USDA would distribute funds to producers for losses of revenue, quality or production due to natural disasters. The legislation also expands eligibility for livestock producers, making additional disaster types, livestock relocation, feed crop losses and shelter-in-place procedures eligible for funding.

In addition to these legislative efforts, California Farm Bureau continues to work with other industry groups to raise awareness of the impact of natural disasters on agricultural producers, Douglass said. Today, California agricultural groups sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging support for additional natural disaster funding.

California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of more than 26,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.8 million Farm Bureau members.