Adventist Health Delano celebrates 50 years of transformative healthcare

Adventist Health Delano proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary on September 25, marking five decades of dedicated service to the Delano community and surrounding regions. Originally opened as Delano Regional Medical Center on January 17, 1974, the hospital has grown from its humble beginnings—with just 10 patients, 50 employees, 5 physicians, and 110 volunteers—to a sophisticated healthcare institution committed to meeting the needs of Central California’s diverse population known today as Adventist Health Delano.

The anniversary event brought together community leaders, healthcare professionals, and long-time supporters to honor the journey. Over the past 50 years, the center has facilitated over 2 million outpatient clinic visits, 40,000 births, 200,000 surgical procedures, and 1.5 million emergency room visits, reinforcing its role as a vital healthcare provider in the region.

Attendees were inspired by a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Jason Wells, President of the Central California Network, who shared the history and legacy behinds the hospital’s evolution and its commitment to providing quality care throughout the Central Valley. Mayor Joe Alindajao expressed gratitude for the hospital’s impact on the city, while CA State Senator Melissa Hurtado emphasized the importance of legislative support for rural healthcare initiatives. Dr. Raul Ayala highlighted the critical need for access to care in rural communities, reinforcing the mission and future of Adventist Health Delano.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and passion of our staff, volunteers, and the community we serve,” said Jason Wells. “As we reflect on our past achievements, we are excited about the future. Our residency program will not only train the next generation of healthcare professionals but also ensure that quality care remains accessible right here in the Central Valley.”

The event was filled with gratitude for the past and inspiration for the future, as attendees celebrated the achievements that have shaped Adventist Health Delano into a leading healthcare provider. The commitment to providing an extraordinary patient experience continues to guide the organization, infusing every aspect of care with compassion and excellence.