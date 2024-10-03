Stagnant Conditions and Record Hot Weather Leading to Deteriorating Air Quality

Current poor dispersion conditions and a stable atmosphere across the Valley have led to an increase in PM10 (particulate matter 10 mi crons and smaller) and ozone concentrations throughout the Valley, with notable pollution spikes from Merced County south. Record high temperatures for this time of year are contributing to the trapping of pollutants at ground level. Additionally, the Happy Fire in Fresno County is adding some PM2.5 pollution. Air quality deterioration is expected to persist throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Exposure to particulate pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and respiratory infections. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution. Anyone experiencing poor air quality should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. The District recommends that residents in affected areas remain indoors with window and doors closed, avoiding prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.

To monitor air quality in your area, myRAAN.com or visit AirNow.gov. For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).