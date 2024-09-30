RATP Dev USA Takes Over Operations and Maintenance Contract for Visalia Transit

Visalia Transit Serves Over 140,000 Residents with Services Ranging from Fixed Route to V-Line

VISALIA, CA – RATP Dev USA will become the new operator for Visalia Transit, starting Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In partnership with the City of Visalia, RATP Dev will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the transit system and enhancing the experience for both riders and employees. RATP Dev USA will continue delivering high-quality, reliable transit service for Visalia and the surrounding community that Visalia Transit serves.

Under this new contract, RATP Dev, a global leader in public transit operations, brings its expertise and innovative solutions to improve the day-to-day operations of Visalia Transit. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the City of Visalia’s commitment to providing sustainable, accessible, and customer-focused public transportation.

Cyril Aubin, Senior Vice President RATP Dev USA & UK, states, “We are excited to take on this significant new role in Visalia and contribute to the city’s transit system with our innovative and reliable services. This contract not only marks a major milestone for RATP Dev USA in California but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. We look forward to working closely with Visalia Transit, the employees, and the communities to enhance mobility and support California’s ambitious environmental goals.”

Visalia Transit serves over 140,000 residents with its fixed-route bus services, Dial-A-Ride paratransit options, and V-Line, an express route from Visalia to Fresno. RATP Dev USA will oversee the operations and maintenance of the fleet, focusing on delivering innovative and eco-friendly solutions that meet the city’s current and future transit needs.

RATP Dev’s vision for Visalia Transit includes:

– Increased Operational Efficiency: Streamlining daily operations to enhance route performance and reduce wait times.

– Enhanced Customer Experience: Implementing technology-driven improvements for a seamless rider experience.

– Sustainability Commitment: Expanding eco-friendly initiatives, including fleet maintenance to improve environmental performance.

The new contract with the City of Visalia is part of RATP Dev’s larger mission to provide safe and accessible transportation solutions to communities across North America, leveraging its global presence and best practices from 20 countries.

As part of the transition, RATP Dev is proud to welcome the talented drivers and maintenance staff of Visalia Transit to the team. The company is committed to providing them with the necessary training and support to continue delivering high-quality service to Visalia Transit’s passengers.

About RATP Dev USA

RATP Dev USA, a subsidiary of the global transportation company RATP Group, provides excellence in public transit services, specializing in operations, maintenance, and customer care. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and enhancing rider experiences, RATP Dev operates in 20 countries and across the United States, delivering reliable transportation services to cities and communities.

For more information, please visit www.ratpdevusa.com