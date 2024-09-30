Calendar of Events for October!

Here is your guide to Art Shows, Theater, Museums and all the fun events happening in Tulare and Kings Counties!

Community theater

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” runs Sept. 27-Oct. 12 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. About a failed rock star who turns a school class into a guitar-shredding, mind-blowing rock band. www.encoretulare.org

Reefer Madness: The Musical, the over-the-top satire of the negative effects of marijuana on society with Muppet-style puppets, is performed Oct. 3-12 by College of the Sequoias, 915 S. Mooney. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Performing Arts

Smooth Sailing, an original musical comedy lobby show about a dinner boat that tries to save its sinking business by putting on a karaoke cabaret. One weekend only, Oct 4-6 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying abstract art that explores queer identity by Jesus Santa Cruz and realistic expressions of transgender people by Arien Reed through October. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts it annual Members & Friends Show featuring a variety of paintings, photography and other art. Open September and October during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Art Gallery is showing paintings by environmentalist and artist Paul Buxman Oct. 8-Nov. 22. 915 S. Mooney, Kaweah Building, room 215 (downstairs). Open Tues & Thurs 10-4, Wed 10-5. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Prints vs Ceramics” by three artists representing the environment, family stories and high-demand religion. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum celebrates Hispanic History Month, honoring the culture and history of Tulare’s Hispanic communities, Sept. 5-Oct. 19. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Tulare Palette Club Fall Art Show Oct. 10-26. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Illumination,” contemporary realist watercolors and acrylics by local artist Krista Fulbright from July 13-Oct. 13. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Art Museum & Gallery is showing “Juntos” (Together) with works by Antonio Cuellar of Farmersville and Juan Carlos from southern California about their cultural heritage and contemporary life. Also a display of realistic portraits of women by Julio Oseguera Jimenez from Chiapas, Mexico. Open Fridays 12-4 and by appointment, Sept. 7 to Oct. 4. 165 N. Gale Hill. www.lindsayartassociation.org or 559 359-6393

Kings Art Center has on display A photography collective and Gary Cole images from Sept. 20-Oct. 13. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Events by date

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Opening reception for the Visalia Art League’s show from 4-7 p.m. at Selby’s Italian Steakhouse, 229 E. Main, Visalia. Facebook: Visalia Art League

Friday, Oct. 4

National Night Out is hosted 5-8 p.m. by the Visalia Police Department and City of Visalia to heighten crime and drug prevention. Demonstrations, carnival games and food vendors Riverway Sports Park, 3611 Dinuba Blvd. 559 713-4147

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak; Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak; or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ghost tours of the Visalia Fox Theatre at 6 p.m. (kid friendly), 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 12 midnight. 300 W. Main St. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Tulare County Historical Society's BBQ dinner at 6 p.m. at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, features music by the Gilly Girls Band. Proceeds will restore projects at the museum. 559 786-4972 or 559 799-1164

2 nd Annual Bratoberfest from 1-6 p.m.at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah, features sausage makers, 20 breweries and food trucks, plus brat-making and beerstein-holding contests. instagram.com/exeterlionsbrewfest

18th Annual Buzzard Festival at 6 p.m. outdoors at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville, Enjoy live bluegrass by Pretty Sad Songs from San Francisco and local group The Eights Music while buzzards roost in the nearby eucalyptus trees. Food, beer and wine Free. Bring chairs. Facebook: Barn Theater Porterville

Oct 5 & 6

45th Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire on Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-5 at Hanford Civic Park, 400 N. Douty, Hanford. Jousts, feasts and artisan crafts. Facebook: Renaissance of Kings Faire

Monday, Oct. 7

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” (1946), about a man who returns from WWII and discovers friends want him to disappear, will be shown at 6 p.m. as part of the Exeter Center for Art, Culture and History (CACHE) Film Noir Series. Free. Vintage attire encouraged. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org/events

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Annual Taste of Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Food specials and samples from Downtown restaurants. downtownvisalia.com/event \

Thursday, Oct. 10

Artists reception for the Tulare Palette Club’s Fall Art Show from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave, Tulare. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Friday, Oct. 11

“Charlotte’s Web,” the classic tale about a young girl trying to save her pet pig, Wilbur, is a free sensory friendly movie at 1 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. There will be lowered sound, dim lights and freedom to move around the theater during the movie. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“Beetlejuice,” a horror-comedy about ghosts wanting to reinhabit their home, is a free movie at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Oct. 12

Annual Superhero 5K walk/run and kid’s race sponsored by CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Begins 6:30 a.m. at Tulare Outlets, 1407 Retherford St, Tulare. casatulareco.org/events-2

8 th Annual Pride Visalia Festival from 11-4 at Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 N. Giddings, features Kenny Metcalf as the early Elton John, and singers Caroline Kingsbury and Blade Trip. Food and drinks. Hosted by The Source LGBT+. pridevisalia.org

Spooktacular Carnival from 11-1 at the Tulare Public Library, 475 North M St. features carnival games for kids 3 & up and teens, plus activities for all ages. Costumes encouraged. Free. Facebook: Spooktacular Carnival

Autumn Moon Festival features tea tasting, Chinese hors d’oeuvres and tea brewing techniques at 6 p.m. at the Center for Integrated Medicine, 816 W. Oak, Visalia. Limited seating. Tickets: 559 625-4246

Sunday, Oct. 13

Kings Symphony performs its Fall Classics Concert at 4 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 Irwin St. kings-symphony-orchestra.square.site

Friday, Oct. 18

Country singer Ashley McBryde performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Oct. 18 & 19

Tour the Haunted Theater from 6-9 p.m. at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. Facebook: Barn Theater Porterville

Saturday, Oct. 19

Taste the Arts, Tulare County’s largest arts fair is filled with artists’ booths, live entertainment and food from 10-5 on Garden Street from Main to Oak in Visalia. Food sculpture, interactive printworks and instrument petting zoo. visitvisalia.com

Taste the Music extends Taste the Arts from 5-10 p.m. at Garden Street Plaza at Main Street, Visalia, with a variety of local bands playing. Facebook: Sound N Vision

Harvest Fest from 10-3 at Able Inc., 2505 N Shirk, Visalia. Live entertainment, food, activities for kids. Benefits Able Inc., which provides skill training for individuals with disabilities. Facebook: Harvest Fest 2024