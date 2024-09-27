Iconic Moon Festival to return to Hanford

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County, in partnership with the China Alley Preservation Society, is presenting a tribute to the Moon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Carnegie Museum. The event is being held in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition celebrating local Asian history and culture. It starts at noon and will run until 5 p.m.

The Moon Festival is an important part of Kings County history. For more than 40 years, it has been celebrated on the first weekend in October in Hanford’s China Alley. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a devastating arson fire at the Taoist Temple Museum in 2021, have made it impossible for organizers to hold the event since 2019, said Arianne Wing, board president of the China Alley Preservation Society.

“I am touched to the core of my soul,” Wing said of being able to partner with the museum to bring the event back to Hanford. “The museum has always done a great job telling history that speaks to the power of place and the sense of home and that is what China Alley means to me.”

The Sept. 28 event will feature performances throughout the afternoon by the Cal Poly Lion Dancers and the Fresno Gumyo Taiko drummers. The lion dancers have been the main attraction at Moon Festival celebrations for more than four decades.

“Kids love interacting with the lion dancers and the lions are so gentle with them,” said Steve Banister, China Alley Preservation Society board member. “I’m thrilled to be able to share the Moon Festival with our community again.”

There will be a Bonsai display by Ken Rank and an origami display by Raymond Thomas, who will also be giving lessons on the Japanese art of paper folding. Other groups participating in the day’s celebration include the Hanford High School Salad Bowl Club and several food vendors.

The China Alley Preservation Society will have a booth with items from the Taoist Temple gift shop as well as information on how visitors can help restore China Alley. Wing said the Moon Festival will return to China Alley after the Taoist Temple Museum restoration is complete and the artifacts damaged by the fire are conserved.

The museum will be open during the event. Kings County’s Asian Experiences – Part II showcases local Asian communities in the years following World War II. Specific displays focus on the histories, cultures and traditions of Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Hmong in the area.

Admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12. There is a maximum entry fee of $10 for families.