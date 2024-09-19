Visalia Home Expo this Saturday and Sunday!

The 23rd annual Visalia Home Expo returns to the Convention Center on September 21 & 22, with an all-new assortment of home-related products and services.

Show Manager, Steve Tarter, commented, “Fall is a great time to consider redecorating and even remodeling before the onslaught of relatives arrives for the upcoming Holidays. This includes older children returning home from college, and older parents spending time with their grand and great-grand kids.”

Today remodeling can take much less time that you had thought, and any money spend on upgrades only helps raise the equity in your home. And Home EXPO is the best place to compare local companies who can do kitchen upgrades, bath retrofits, install new flooring, and enhance window coverings with the latest styles.

In addition, although it’s FALL, the summer heat lingers. If you haven’t gotten ready for outdoor dining then secure help with landscaping, pool construction, or the addition of a patio awning to enhance the backyard.

And lowering utility costs is always a good idea, so check out HVAC dealers, solar panel experts, insulation and airflow specialists. And be sure to stop by SCE’s Education booth to see what rebates might be available for your next project. In addition, the show features smart home systems that ensure family safety and security.

This year’s STREET OF DREAMS is full of get ideas, current trends and inspiration. Whether you dream of a home office, guest room, art studio, man cave, or a completely separate small house, here you can see how Modern Sheds with fully tailored options can add value and space to an existing property.

And this year’s featured sponsor is Momentum Broadcasting. Be sure to say hello to your favorite DJs doing remote broadcasts for KJUG, K100, My 97.5, and Hitz104.9 Be sure to sign up to win two tickets for TULARE COUNTRY NIGHTS on Oct 20th at the Zumwalt Amphitheatre.

Look for a variety of scary Halloween decor as you shop at crafter and home-based retail booths. Preview Home Depot’s lifelike Halloween yard art before they sell out! Listen to the sounds of Some Old Guys Band (Saturday) and the Bearded Uke (Sunday) while enjoying Southern barbecue and exceptional Mexican plates. Or, skip right to desserts as you enjoy caramel apples, gourmet roasted nuts and ice cream.

The EXPO begins Saturday, September 21st at 10 a.m. and runs until Sunday at 4 p.m. Discounted Tickets may be purchased online or regularly priced tickets will be sold at the door.

There are still a handful of booths available – so don’t wait to contact Show Management to exhibit your products and services. For more information, email [email protected], or call 1-(800)-700-SHOW (7469).