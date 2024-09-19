TCOE, Porterville Unified host 3rd Annual Trades Day Event

High school students from across Tulare and Kings counties will have the opportunity to explore careers in the building, construction, and transportation industries through hands-on activities at the upcoming Trades Day event. This annual event, now in its third year, is a collaboration between the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) and Porterville Unified School District (PUSD).

Trades Day will take place at the Porterville Fairgrounds on Thursday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is expected to draw over 1,600 students from 41 high schools across the region, alongside participation from more than 33 local companies. College of the Sequoias is proudly serving as the event’s main sponsor.

Students will have the chance to engage in a variety of hands-on activities, including constructing brick walls, setting tiles, welding, using screw guns on drywall, folding metal, and operating diggers. These activities will be led by industry professionals, offering students valuable insights into potential career paths within the trades. In addition, students will have the opportunity to interact directly with professionals, gaining first-hand knowledge about the skills and education needed to succeed in these industries.

“Trades Day is one of my favorite career exploration events because it gives students the opportunity to discover something they excel at and can turn into a rewarding career,” said Shelsy Hutchison, TCOE College and Career Engagement Specialist. “The hands-on experiences provided here allow students to truly engage with the trades. We are incredibly thankful for our educators and industry partners who help make this event possible.”

In addition to the hands-on activities, there will be informational booths where students can learn about apprenticeship programs, educational opportunities, and career pathways available in the trades. Raffle prizes will also be awarded to participating students, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Trades Day is a Tulare Kings College and Career Collaborative event and part of a larger effort to address the growing need for skilled workers in the trades industries. The event aims to inspire the next generation of workers and connect them with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

For more information about Trades Day, contact Shelsy Hutchison at [email protected], or visit our website at https://www.tcoe.org/CollegeandCareer/TradesDay.