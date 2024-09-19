Salt + Light and Self-Help Enterprises celebrate grand opening of The Neighborhood Village

Salt + Light, a Visalia-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing homelessness, in partnership with Self-Help Enterprises, a nationally recognized community development organization whose mission is to work together with low-income families to build and sustain healthy homes and communities, are excited to announce the Grand Opening of The Neighborhood Village, a groundbreaking permanent supportive housing community, on Thursday, September 26th, 2024. The celebration will begin with a formal program from 4:00 to 5:00 PM, followed by an open house from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 7571 Florence Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291.

The Neighborhood Village is the culmination of years of dedication and hard work by Salt + Light, which was established in 2019 to address the urgent humanitarian crisis of homelessness. This master-planned, 53-unit community represents a significant step forward in providing permanent housing solutions for neighbors experiencing chronic homelessness. Self-Help Enterprises, the project’s co-developer, provided the site for the project, secured State resources to fund construction, and provided construction management services to help bring the project to fruition.

The formal program will highlight the journey of bringing The Neighborhood Village to life, featuring remarks from Salt + Light’s CEO + Founder, Adrianne Hillman, Tom Collishaw, President /CEO of Self-Help Enterprises, and other key supporters of the project. Attendees will learn more about Salt + Light’s mission and vision, as well as the lasting impact The Neighborhood Village is expected to have on the community.

Following the program, the public is invited to explore the newly completed community during the open house. This event offers a unique opportunity to tour the community, meet the team behind the project, and understand the innovative approach Salt + Light and Self-Help Enterprises are taking to address homelessness in Visalia and beyond.

“This grand opening marks a major milestone for both our organization and the community,” said Hillman. “The Neighborhood Village is more than a housing project—it’s a place of hope, dignity, and transformation for those who need it most. We’re excited to welcome everyone to witness this vision come to life and to see firsthand how we’re building a brighter, more compassionate future together.”

“The grand opening of The Neighborhood Village represents a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to meet the challenges of our unhoused neighbors,” said Collishaw. “This project is innovative in design and financing, and embodies our commitment to creating sustainable and supportive housing solutions with mission aligned partners like Salt + Light.”

Salt + Light and Self-Help Enterprises invite all community members, partners, and supporters to join this celebration. The event is free and open to the public.