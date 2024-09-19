Free second installment of Concierge College returns to Tulare

On Thursday, September 26th, the Sequoia Tourism Council (STC) will offer a free training seminar for local businesses involved in the hospitality and retail industries. The seminar, known as Concierge College, will take place at Galaxy Theatres in Tulare, located at 1575 Retherford St, from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

The STC is a collaborative of Tulare County chambers, cities, convention bureaus, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the County of Tulare’s Economic Development Office. Following the success of a spring installment of STC’s Concierge College in April, the STC decided to offer a fall option.

Attendees will participate in sessions focused on the value of visitor traffic to Tulare County, and the national parks and forest. Individuals will be able to visit community booths and gather information on the amenities available to visitors. They will also have the opportunity to sample some of the products produced in the local area.

In 2023, 38.2 million park visitors spent an estimated $2.7 billion in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands in California. These expenditures supported a total of 34,900 jobs, $1.8 billion in labor income, $2.8 billion in value-added, and $4.5 billion in economic output in the California economy. In Tulare County alone, nearly 6,000 jobs are travel-related, and travel-related spending totaled $549.7 million in 2023, with state and local tax revenue reaching $51.5 million. By investing in the expertise of our hospitality workforce, we aim to amplify these economic benefits and foster unforgettable experiences for Tulare County visitors, ensuring a prosperous future for the region.

Concierge College is free to employees and supervisors working in hotels, restaurants, retailers, and other points of interest locations that receive visitor traffic. All attendees must register online at https://ConciergeCollegeFall2024.eventbrite.com. The registration deadline is September 20th. For more information, please contact the Tulare Chamber of Commerce at 559-686-1547. To learn more about Sequoia Tourism Council visit www.DisoverTheSequoias.com/concierge-college.