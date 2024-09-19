Faculty from Lemoore College, Reedley College prepare students for future of farming

In an era when agricultural innovation is not just an option but a necessity, professors Anthony M. Farao of Lemoore College and Allen Viscarra of Reedley College are leading the charge to prepare students for the rapidly evolving agricultural landscape. The two faculty members recently attended a cutting-edge workshop at UC Davis hosted by Dr. Ali Moghimi, Professor of Agriculture Technology. The workshop focused on emerging tools poised to replace low-skill labor in the field, setting the stage for the future of farming.

Under Dr. Moghimi’s leadership, the two-day event provided hands-on learning experiences covering various transformative topics. These included the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, and sensor tools into modern farming—technologies that will reshape the agriculture industry by increasing efficiency and pushing the boundaries of precision farming.

At the workshop, faculty explored real-world applications of AI and drone technologies that will soon become commonplace on farms. AI emerged as a critical tool for analyzing vast datasets collected by multispectral scans—advanced imaging techniques that offer detailed insights into crop health. When combined with drones, which are increasingly used for data collection and practical tasks such as fertilizer application and crop counting, AI enables farmers to make data-driven decisions with pinpoint accuracy.

“Sensors can now build models of crop canopies to assess plant health and target areas that need attention, while AI helps interpret this massive data in ways humans alone cannot,” said Farao. “The workshop opened our eyes to how ripeness detection, self-driving tractors, and more will revolutionize the field.”

Both professors left the event inspired to incorporate these emerging technologies into their Agricultural Systems Management curricula, ensuring students gain theoretical understanding and hands-on experience with the tools that will dominate tomorrow’s farms.

Dr. Moghimi’s workshop underscored an urgent reality: low-skill and no-skill positions in agriculture are increasingly being replaced by automation. This shift demands that educational institutions prepare their students for future jobs. Universities such as UC Davis, Fresno State, and Cal Poly have responded by developing bachelor’s and master’s degree programs focused on agricultural technology.

“We’re taking this information back to build courses and hands-on experiences that keep our students ahead of training needs,” said Farao. “Our goal is to meet the demands of an industry that is transforming at lightning speed.”

Thanks to immersive workshops like the one hosted by Dr. Moghimi, professors like Farao and Viscarra remain at the forefront of agricultural technology. Their mission is to empower students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in an industry where automation, AI, and drone technology will play central roles. With these innovations, students won’t just enter the workforce—they’ll help shape its future.