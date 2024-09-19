Banned Books Week: Tulare County Library supports your right to read

Read a banned book and help celebrate how every Californian’s right to free and open access to information and ideas.

September 22-28, 2024, Banned Books Week, is an annual reminder of how censorship divides us, and Tulare County Library and other libraries help bring us together. This year’s theme is Freed Between the Lines!

Efforts to censor books in schools and libraries have been around for a long time. A few books that faced bans include, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Catcher in the Rye, To Kill a Mockingbird, 1984, The Kite Runner, Goosebumps, and Harry Potter. In 2023, a record 4,240 individual book titles received challenges in the United States.

“The Tulare County Library mission is to ensure the library provides our community with a wide variety of books and other materials to meet each individual’s informational, recreational, educational and cultural needs,” said Darla Wegener, County Librarian. “The librarians and staff work hard to offer a diverse collection that reflects our community, opens up the door to the world of knowledge.”

Tulare County Library offers a wealth of reading and learning opportunities for all ages. From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks to attending book clubs, children’s story time, or our Book Festival – there is something for everyone. Come to work on job skills, English proficiency, a hobby, grow a love of reading with your child, and so much more . Our books and materials are always available for free to borrow for everyone. All you need is a free library card.

Along with libraries everywhere, Tulare County Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the ever changing needs of our community. Our library is staffed by trained, knowledgeable librarians and library staff who can connect you to the trusted information and resources you need.