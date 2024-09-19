Author Lino Camacho to speak at Farmersville Branch Library

The Tulare County Library’s Farmersville Branch is pleased to welcome author Lino Camacho, acclaimed author of Hope for the 22 and Purpose Driven Pain. This exciting author talk takes place on Thursday, September 26th, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Farmersville Branch Library.

Lino Camacho, a proud graduate of Farmersville High School, has touched the lives of readers through his powerful stories of resilience, perseverance, and healing. Hope for the 22 explores the personal and collective journeys of veterans, while Purpose Driven Pain delves into overcoming adversity and finding purpose through pain and struggle.

This author talk is free and open to the public, providing an opportunity for readers to engage with Camacho’s impactful writing, ask questions, and gain insights into his creative process. A book signing follows the presentation.

Come for this chance to hear Lino Camacho in person and explore his works that inspire hope and resilience. For more information, please contact the Farmersville Branch Library at (559) 592-0001.