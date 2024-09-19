Applications open for 2025 World Ag Expo seminars, innovation contest

World Ag Expo® offers a look into the latest in innovation and education through the return of the Top-10 New Products contest and Seminar Series. Exhibitors and industry experts can now apply to put their mark on the 2025 show.

The Top-10 New Products Competition at World Ag Expo provides a glimpse into cutting-edge technology and innovation. Open to exhibitors, the innovation contest showcases the latest in a competitive field of new products ranging from groundbreaking technology to simple solutions. Previous award winners have pointed to the Top-10 New Products Contest as a catalyst for success.

“Winning a Top 10 award at the 2024 World Ag Expo provided a significant opportunity for Farm-ng,” shared Nathan Dorn, Director of Agriculture Business Development for Farm-ng. “The recognition of our product, the Amiga, and it’s current and future impact on the agriculture industry is both validating and motivating, reinforcing our commitment to developing innovative products for the agriculture community.”

The Top-10 New Products Contest application is available now at https://bit.ly/WAE25Top-10App. Entrants must be exhibitors at the 2025 World Ag Expo and products released anywhere in the world between February 8, 2024 and February 13, 2025 are eligible. The application deadline is October 31, 2024 and winners will be announced in December 2024.

World Ag Expo also provides a platform for learning through educational seminars. Attendees can enjoy seminars, which are included with general show admission, featuring some of the most knowledgeable professionals working in agriculture. Each year, tracks include Dairy & Livestock, Technology, Irrigation & Water, Demonstrations, and more.

Educational seminars are held in the Seminar Center on the southeast side of the grounds throughout all three days of the show. Sessions are either 25 or 55 minutes and include a Q&A session. Experts including exhibitors, universities, government agencies, and others provide valuable insights at no cost, aiming to expand producer knowledge and practices.

The Seminar application is available now at https://bit.ly/WAE25SeminarApp . The seminar schedule and speaker information will be available online and in the official show app. The application deadline is October 31, 2024 and speakers will start to be confirmed in November.

World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2024, the show saw over 100,000 attendees from 49 states and 81 countries. More than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, make World Ag Expo a premium platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States.

Limited exhibit spaces are still available for agriculture companies. To learn more about World Ag Expo® and request space, please visit https://www.worldagexpo.com/ exhibitors/.

International attendee ticket packages are on sale now. General admission and ag tour tickets go on sale October 1, 2024. Attendees can purchase tickets and plan their visit at www.WorldAgExpo.com.

For more information, visit www.WorldAgExpo.com.