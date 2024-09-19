Join us Saturday, October 5, 2024, to celebrate the seventh annual Tulare County Library Book Festival at the Visalia Branch Library, 200 West Oak Ave., Visalia, CA from 10 am-2 pm. Come to the free event for authors talks and book signings, storytime, food, community partners, and much more.

Meet featured and local authors, ask questions, purchase books for signing throughout the event. This year’s featured authors include:

Anita Ot, Ana Ot grew up reading, which led to her love for writing. When she’s not doing either, she’s dreaming up new stories filled with heart and whimsy. Ana enjoys traveling and discovering special books in quirky bookstores. “The Heart Never Forgets” is her first picture book.

Venita Blackburn, Venita Blackburn is an award-winning author of the story collections Black Jesus and Other Superheroes (2017), How to Wrestle a Girl, (2021), and the debut novel, Dead in Long Beach, California, (2024). She is an Associate Professor of creative writing at California State University, Fresno.

Bring the little ones to hear special guest storytimes with Fire Chief Norman, Save the Children, and others. Balloons by Gary and Ballet Folklorico Sierra Linda provides additional entertainment. Prize drawings at $2 per ticket for a chance at mystery themed bags that include author signed and new release books and more. Participants must be present to receive their prize. The winners will be announced at 1:45 pm.

Inside the Friends of the Tulare County Library Fall Used Book Sale returns offering a variety of titles for all ages. Purchase a Book Festival bag at the Festival or T-shirts and hoodies as part of our online fundraised to support next year’s festival. Book Festival items can be purchased at https://www.bonfire.com/tulare-county-library-foundation/ .

Special thanks to our sponsors of the 2024 Tulare County Library Book Festival, including Family HealthCare Network, Tulare County Library Foundation, and Tulare County Friends of the Library.