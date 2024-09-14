Groundbreaking Celebration for the New Springville Branch Library

Join Tulare County Library to celebrate the start of construction for the new Springville Branch Library on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM, 35697 Highway 190, Springville, California. Down the street from the old Springville Branch Library, the groundbreaking ceremony with Supervisor Dennis Townsend, Tulare County District Five, Springville Chamber of Commerce, and Darla Wegener, County Librarian recount the road to bringing this new branch location in Springville. With shovels in hand, together we will break the ground on this project.

Tulare County Library and Capital projects working with AP Architects and AMG & Associates general contractor are designing and developing the 3,200 square foot branch library. This is over 1,000 square feet larger than the old Springville Branch Library. In addition to the traditional library areas, the new branch will include a community room with an outdoor patio available to the public during open hours when meetings or events are not scheduled. In addition to new furniture, the new branch will house books, DVDs, magazines, and computers to assist the Springville community with their informational, recreational, self-educational, and cultural needs.

In the meantime, during construction, Tulare County Library’s Springville Branch Pop Up at the Springville Chamber of Commerce, 35625 CA-190, STE 101, is open Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. Library Staff is there to assist with library cards, holds, limited browsing, check outs, and returns. Request holds the website at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Just click catalog, login into your account, search for item, place hold, and select “Springville Branch Library” as the Pickup Library. Call Lindsay Branch Library at (559) 562-3021 for assistance.

For more information about the Springville Branch Library construction project, please call 559 713-2720 Library Administration. Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, online www.tularecountylibrary.org, and coming soon Book Lockers for holds pick up. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.