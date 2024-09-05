Wildfire Impacting Air Quality in Fresno & Kings County

The Boone Fire in Fresno County is generating smoke that is affecting communities in the Coalinga area. Residents in Fresno and Kings County are being cautioned to protect themselves from poor air quality. Additionally, the Coffee Pot Fire burning in eastern Tulare County is impacting foothill and mountain communities on the eastern side of the Valley. The District in conjunction with the Fresno County Department of Public Health strongly urges the public to take health-protective actions to stay safe when smoke from wildfires affects the Valley, including following air-quality recommendations when making decisions about outdoor activities.

Additional health protective actions include:

Staying indoors

Using portable air cleaners or high-efficiency filters to remove fine particles from the air

Planning ahead and creating a clean air room

Visiting a Clean Air Center or other indoor air-conditioned public space if needed. Similar to the Valley’s cooling centers, the District’s Clean Air Centers provide relief when wildfires & smoke events occur

“As the Boone Fire continues to impact air quality in the western side of the Central Valley, we urge all residents to take necessary precautions to protect their health,” stated Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer. “Poor air quality, especially due to smoke, can cause serious health issues, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly. We advise everyone to stay indoors as much as possible, keep windows and doors closed, and use air purifiers if available. If you must go outside, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce exposure to harmful particles. Your safety is our priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“We are urging residents in communities being impacted wildfires to take action to protect themselves from smoke that is moving into their communities today and potentially into the weekend,” stated Valley Air District Executive Director Samir Sheikh. “Check air quality regularly and listen to local fire personnel regarding evacuation levels.”

Wildfire smoke contains particulate matter (PM), which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Those with existing respiratory conditions are especially susceptible to the adverse health effects of this form of pollution. Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed and contact their primary care provider for more information.

The public can check the District’s Wildfire Prevention & Response page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about any wildfires affecting the Valley. In addition, anyone can follow air quality conditions by downloading the free “Valley Air” app or visiting EPA Fire and Smoke Map.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).