What’s going on in the South Valley – Arts and Entertainment Calendar

Community theater

“Outward Bound,” a mesmerizing 1923 classic filled with gallows humor, sympathy and laughter, runs at the Temple Theatre, 514 Visalia St., Hanford, Aug 23-Sept 8. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

Shakespeare’s “Much Ado about Nothing,” a comedy about love and hidden identities, runs at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia, Sept. 6-22. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying in September a show by photographer Gerardo Vázquez that draws you into the harsh reality our unhoused population faces day after day. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts it annual Members & Friends Show featuring a variety of paintings, photography and other art. Open September and October during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing the printed artwork created during the interactive First Friday art walk through September. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum celebrates Hispanic History Month, honoring the culture and history of Tulare’s Hispanic communities, Sept. 5-Oct. 19. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum is showing a photography exhibit by Don LeBaron from Sept. 5-Oct. 5. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Illumination,” contemporary realist watercolors and acrylics by local artist Krista Fulbright from July 13-Oct. 13. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Art Museum & Gallery is showing “Juntos” (Together) with works by Antonio Cuellar of Farmersville and Juan Carlos from southern California about their cultural heritage and contemporary life. Also a display of realistic portraits of women by Julio Oseguera Jimenez from Chiapas, Mexico. Open Fridays 12-4 and by appointment, Sept. 7 to Oct. 4. 165 N. Gale Hill. www.lindsayartassociation.org or 559 359-6393

Kings Art Center has on display oil paintings by Marty Weekly & Hank Kuehl, July 26-Sept. 1. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

11th Annual Dark Sky Festival is Sept. 6-8 in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks with dozens of telescopes through the parks. Learn from astronomers, scientists and park rangers. www.visitvisalia.com

Tulare County Fair runs Sept. 11-15 at the fairgrounds, 620 South K St, Tulare featuring livestock, arts, carnival rides and entertainment. Parade in downtown Tulare on Sept. 11 from 10-13. www.tcfair.org

Events by date

Friday, Sept. 6

“A Million Miles Away,” a 2023 biopic about a Mexican-American farmworker who becomes an astronaut, will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Free. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org



Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. www.artsconsortium.org

Photo Walk hosted by the Central Valley Camera Club from 5-8 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk. Begins at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Includes One Shot Challenge and drawing for camera equipment. Facebook: Visalia Photo Walk

Saturday, Sept. 7

TEDx Talks come to the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main, beginning at 1 p.m. Local speakers and performers sharing great ideas of 10 minutes or less that may be shared with the international TED Talks. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or www.1stSaturdaytr.com

Opening reception for “Juntos” (Together) show from 5-8 p.m. at the Lindsay Art Museum & Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill. Art showing Hispanic cultural heritage and realistic portraits of women. Live Latin music on guitar and cello. www.lindsayartassociation.org or 559 359-6393

Book reading and signing of “The Life of Wilma Elizabeth McDaniel,” who was affectionately known as the “Okie poet,” by author Betty Blanks from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tuesday, Sept. 10

“Where the Olive Trees Weep,” a video on the struggles and resiiance of the Palestine people. Will be shown at 6 p.m. in the Ponderosa Building at College of the Sequoias, 915 S. Mooney.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Reception for the Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Saturday, Sept. 14

El Grito event celebrates Mexican Independence Day from 10-2 at Recreation Park, 345 N. Jacob, Visalia. The Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce plans live music, food, dancing, art demos and a car show. Free. Facebook: El Grito en Visalia

Mariachifest from 5-10 p.m. at Woodlake City Park, 160 N. Magnolia. Free live music and food. 559 804-5203

Sunday, Sept. 15

“Classical Music in the Wild” from 3-5:30 p.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney Grove. Pick up wireless headphones at the Tulare County Museum in the park. Then explore the nature of the park while you listen to music. www.visitvisalia.com

Wednesday, Sept. 18

The Celtic Thunder Odyssey, a new show from internationally acclaimed group Celtic Thunder, will sing lush Irish harmonies at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Thursday, Sept. 19

Newsboys Worldwide Revival Tour comes to the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main, singing their Christian music hits at 7 p.m. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Friday, Sept. 20

Oktoberfest sponsored by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce begins at 7:30 at Vossler Farms, 26773 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia. Food, beer, wine and entertainment. www.visalichamber.org/oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 21

23rd Annual Blues & Roots Festival from 5-10 p.m. at Hanford Civic Park, 160 Court St. With Tommy Castro and the Pain Killers, Evan Thomas Blues Band, Square One and Motel Drive. Bring your dancing shoes and chairs. Facebook: 23rd Annual Blues & Roots Festival

Saturday, Sept 28

Beyond the Binary Festival from 12-3 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia, features local nonbinary artists, an interactive resource fair, free food and diverse experiences. Free. Hosted by The Source LGBT+ Center. 559 429-4277

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ghost tours of the Visalia Fox Theatre at 6 p.m. (kid friendly), 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 12 midnight. 300 W. Main St. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Monday, Oct. 7

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” (1946), about a man who returns from WWII and discovers friends want him to disappear, will be shown at 6 p.m. as part of the Exeter Center for Art, Culture and History (CACHE) Film Noir Series. Free. Vintage attire encouraged. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org/events

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Annual Taste of Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Food specials and samples from Downtown restaurants. www.downtownvisalia.com/event

Saturday, Oct 12

Annual Superhero 5K walk/run and kid’s race sponsored by CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Begins 6:30 a.m. at Tulare Outlets, 1407 Retherford St, Tulare. www.casatulareco.org/events-2

Monday, Nov. 4

“D.O.A.” (1949), about a man who has been poisoned and only has 48 hours to live, will be shown at 6 p.m. as part of the Exeter Center for Art, Culture and History (CACHE) Film Noir Series. Free. Vintage attire encouraged. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org/events