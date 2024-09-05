Valley Air District invites young artists to showcase their creativity

The Valley Air District is excited to announce the 2025 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar Contest, calling on young artists (Kinder – 12th grade) across the Valley to showcase their creativity. Students are encouraged to submit their artistic interpretations of healthy air living for a chance to be featured in the 2025 calendar. This contest is an opportunity for students to contribute to a healthier future while expressing their artistic talents. Winners will receive a $100 scholarship check, and the student whose artwork is chosen for the calendar cover will receive a $500 scholarship check.

The deadline for calendar entries is Friday, September 27, 2024. Selected entries will be featured in our bilingual calendar, highlighting ways individuals can improve air quality and quality of life for all Valley residents. As in previous years, the District will distribute the calendars to schools, community organizations, healthcare facilities, and other clean-air partners.

Guidelines for creating a winning Healthy Air Living kids calendar entry:

Paper should be placed in landscape orientation, so it is 8-1/2 inches high and 11 inches wide

Artwork should be in color and produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, colored pencil or even computer-generation. Vivid colors are recommended.

Artwork should contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: “Switch to an electric lawn mower,” “Be cool and carpool when going to school,” “Check air quality before playing outside,” “Please don’t idle while waiting for the kids at school.”

Bilingual and Spanish-language messages are encouraged.

Artists need to include their name, grade, school as well as their parent/guardian’s address, phone number, and e-mail on the back of the entry. Please mail art flat, not folded or stapled, to: 2025 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, or drop off your entry at the nearest District office in Modesto, Fresno, or Bakersfield.

For an example of this year’s calendar and additional information, visit valleyair.org/kidscalendar. For questions about the contest, email [email protected] or call a regional office: in Fresno (559-230-6000), in Modesto (209-557-6400) and in Bakersfield (661-392-5500).